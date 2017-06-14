Mancuso Motorsports Named Top Dealer

Dealership recognized as 4.9 star top-rated dealer by CarGurus

Contact

Rob Mancuso

***@mancusomotorsports.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12646502/1 Rob Mancuso

End

-- Mancuso Motorsports, downtown Chicago's premier provider of new Lotus and pre-owned sports luxury vehicles, has been named a 2017 Top Rated Dealer by CarGurus, a leading online automotive shopping platform.According to Same Zales, president, dealer operations, "Only the best-reviewed dealerships receive the CarGurus Top Rated Dealer award. We ar excited to recognize Mancuso Motorsports in this category of top performing dealers who share our commitment to building a transparent shopping experience."Rob Mancuso, president of Mancuso Motorsports, stated, "We are thrilled to be recognized by an industry leader for our unique approach to the sales process and the high ratings given by our customers. The Mancuso family is soon to celebrate 100 years in the automobile business, and this award validates our strategy."A 4.9 star rating is a testament to exceptional customer service and helps to establish trust with future buyers. Recently, Mancuso Motorsports was the recipient of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Torch Award for Business Ethics.