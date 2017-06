Haitian Heritage Museum 13th Annual Arts & Innovation Gala

During Caribbean Heritage Month come out and celebrate with the Haitian Heritage Museum

-- MIAMI — The Haitian Heritage Museum annual fundraiser will take place on Saturday June 24, 2017 in the beautiful Miami Design District Palm Court. The event will honor several community leaders for their work in the local and national communities. The event will be hostd by the beautiful Marjory Sheeba, The award honorees are: HHM Cultural Achiever- International Singer Phyllisia Ross, HHM Innovator -Christine Souffrant CEO of Haiti Tech Summit, HHM Corporate Partner -Walmart, HHM Honorary Haitian- David Brown of Urban Tours and, the Father Jean Juste Visionary Awardee will be announced at the Gala.The Arts & Innovation Gala will bring together community stakeholders, sponsors, and museum patrons to learn more about exciting things happening in the Haitian community as it relates to Arts & Innovation. There will be a silent auction component, entertainment and tasty treats for your enjoyment. So come out and celebrate with the Haitian Heritage Museum during this spectacular event.The Haitian Heritage Museum Arts & Innovation Gala will take place in the Miami Design DistrictPalm Court located @140 NE 39Street Miami, FL 33137 on June 24from 7 p.m. –10:30 p.m.Press wishing to attend the Gala, please visit: www.haitianheritagemuseum.org or to register, visit: https://thehaitianheritagemuseum.eventbrite.com The Haitian Heritage Museum was founded in 2004 to commemorate Haiti's Bicentennial. The Haitian Heritage Museum (HHM) is an organization that is committed to highlighting and preserving Haiti's rich culture and heritage globally. Our goal is to provide a cultural Mecca for Little Haiti where the local and international community can come to enjoy beautiful Haitian art, historic artifacts, ethnic sounds of Haitian music, view Haitian films, and enjoy a collection of Haitian literary works.