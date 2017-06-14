News By Tag
Haitian Heritage Museum 13th Annual Arts & Innovation Gala
During Caribbean Heritage Month come out and celebrate with the Haitian Heritage Museum
The Arts & Innovation Gala will bring together community stakeholders, sponsors, and museum patrons to learn more about exciting things happening in the Haitian community as it relates to Arts & Innovation. There will be a silent auction component, entertainment and tasty treats for your enjoyment. So come out and celebrate with the Haitian Heritage Museum during this spectacular event.
The Haitian Heritage Museum Arts & Innovation Gala will take place in the Miami Design District -Palm Court located @140 NE 39th Street Miami, FL 33137 on June 24th from 7 p.m. –10:30 p.m.
Press wishing to attend the Gala, please visit: www.haitianheritagemuseum.org or to register, visit: https://thehaitianheritagemuseum.eventbrite.com
About Haitian Heritage Museum
The Haitian Heritage Museum was founded in 2004 to commemorate Haiti's Bicentennial. The Haitian Heritage Museum (HHM) is an organization that is committed to highlighting and preserving Haiti's rich culture and heritage globally. Our goal is to provide a cultural Mecca for Little Haiti where the local and international community can come to enjoy beautiful Haitian art, historic artifacts, ethnic sounds of Haitian music, view Haitian films, and enjoy a collection of Haitian literary works.
Contact
Eveline
***@comcast.net
