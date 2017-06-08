 
Industry News





Improper Oil Tank Sweep Costs Property Buyer Thousands in Red Bank, N.J

Recently a residential property buyer hired a oil tank company to perform a tank sweep. They used a Metal Detector wand type of instrument. A oil tank was found 4 feet below surface and was leaking.
 
RED BANK, N.J. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- If the buyer had hired a Environemntal Compnay that has Geotechnical Experts on staff that use Ground Penetrating Radar ( GPR) thss mater could have be avoided. Thr remediation costs for this property exceeded $ 50000.. Many home inspectors and oilt ank companies use a metal detector wanda to search for buried tanks. These instruments are not sensitive and may miss tanks buried below 2 feet, tanks located  under concrete  and asphalt,  Ground Penetrating Radar can identify metallic and non metallic objects down to the depth of 18 feet. The cost  for Ground Penetrating Radar Scan oil tank sweep is about  $300-400 depending upon location. Environmental Systems is a Environmental Company that provides Tank Locating, Tank Testing, Removal and Remediation services. Environmental Systems has Licensed Site Remediation Professionals ( LSRPs) to handle commercial and residential oil and gas tank problems. Environmental Systems has been business for over 22 years solving Environmental Prpblems.

To obtain addition ainformation contact Environmental Systems at 732-892-8707 or visit our website at depenvirosystems.com

Contact
Environmental Systems
732-892-8707
info@depenvirosystems.com
