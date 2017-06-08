News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Improper Oil Tank Sweep Costs Property Buyer Thousands in Red Bank, N.J
Recently a residential property buyer hired a oil tank company to perform a tank sweep. They used a Metal Detector wand type of instrument. A oil tank was found 4 feet below surface and was leaking.
To obtain addition ainformation contact Environmental Systems at 732-892-8707 or visit our website at depenvirosystems.com
Contact
Environmental Systems
732-892-8707
info@depenvirosystems.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse