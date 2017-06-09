 
Industry News





June 2017
Why Choosing EVLT For Varicose Veins May Be The Best Treatment Option

 
 
EVLT Treatment Utah Veins
SANDY, Utah - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- What are varicose veins?

Your veins are one way flowing valves that keep blood flowing to your heart. In time, some valves are weakened or damaged allowing blood to flow in the opposite direction, which will cause swollen veins. If you have these symptoms speak to your doctor as vascular veins can lead to serious problems such as Thrombosis or ulcers.

Do your legs feel tired, sore and heavy? Do you have unsightly bulging or dark veins at the surface? Do you experience pain and throbbing in your legs? The Vein Institute of Utah offers multiple treatments, surgical and non surgical. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms then you may be a candidate for EVLT. EVLT or Endo Venous Laser Treatment can be done with local anesthetic applied to the area, as a laser fiber catheter is inserted into the vein to collapse it.

Five reasons people choose EVLT for varicose vein treatment:

• Rapid recovery time

• Little to No Pain

• Little to no scarring

• High Success rate

• Covered by insurance

Contact The Vein Institute of Utah Today at http://utahveins.com/ or call (801) 748-0580.

New Patient MD
***@newpatientmd.com
Source:The Vein Institute of Utah
Email:***@newpatientmd.com
