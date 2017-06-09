News By Tag
For Big Tile Savings, Shop Tile Outlets of America June 16-26, 2017 During Inventory Clearance Sale
Buy 1st Quality Tile, Stone, Mosaics and More and Save Up to 90% During the Inventory Clearance Sale Event at Tile Outlets of America
"The Inventory Clearance Sale event is a terrific opportunity to find great values in tile and mosaics," says Kate Spencer, vice-president, purchasing & business development for Tile Outlets of America. "Some are products with limited inventory remaining, others are best sellers, and all are first-quality and in-stock, ready to go."
What to Expect During the Inventory Clearance Sale Event?
Visitors to Tile Outlets of America during the Clearance Inventory Sale Event can expect to find significant savings with discounts on:
More than 430 selections of Porcelain and Ceramic tile - from $.59 per square foot on ceramic tile – such as the 18x18 Botticino Beige and the 12x12 Texas Beige – and $.79 per square foot on porcelain tile – such as Liberty Cream 12x12.
More than 65 selections of Wood Look Plank tile – from $1.28 per square foot, a great value for Eco Choco 6x24 porcelain tile, for example.
More than 40 selections of Rectangular tile – from $.79 per square foot. You'll find 13x20 linen looks, 3x6 subway tiles and more at great savings.
More than 500 selections of Mosaics – from $.99 each for glass mosaics, from $1.99 each for porcelain mosaics and Travertine mosaics from $2.99. Available are 1x2 brick mosaics, iridescent mosaics, hexagons, herringbones, lanterns, linear blends and more.
More than 100 selections of Travertine and Marble – from $.63 each for 6x6 tumbled stone, from $1.58 per square foot for 18x18, and Roman Patterns from $1.98 per square foot.
More than 10 selections of Ledger Panels – from $2.99 each.
Also available is 12 months special financing.
Available In-stock or by Special Order
Tile Outlets of America's in-stock products include: pool tile, ceramic and porcelain tile; glass, metal and stone mosaics; decorative inserts and liners; bathroom accessories such as stone sinks, soap dishes and towel bars; and tile installation products including saws, mortars, grouts, glues and everything in-between.
Other items, such as RTA kitchen and bath cabinetry, can be special ordered for rapid delivery from the Fort Myers and Tampa stores. Vanities are available at all three stores.
Tile and Stone Design Inspiration, Product Expertise and More!
Visitors to Tile Outlets of America will discover an Inspiration Center in every store where they can see how mosaics, pencils and tile in different finishes look together. They also can sit down to discuss their project with any of Tile Outlet's experienced sales associates who can help with design and planning. Store managers and sales associates at all Tile Outlets of America stores have been certified as Ceramic Tile Specialists by the Ceramic Tile Institute of America.
In addition to tile and stone, shoppers can purchase tile installation tools and supplies, and setting materials. A referral list of expert installers is available upon request and home delivery can be arranged.
All Tile Outlets of America stores – in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa – are open 7 days a week and regularly feature manager's specials.
Ready to Help Your Dreams Become Reality… For a Whole Lot Less!
"Our employee-owners can't wait to welcome shoppers to the stores and help them find the perfect tile, travertine, marble or glass mosaic product at the best prices so their dreams truly become reality for a whole lot less," says Michele Hoover, vice-president of operations, Tile Outlets of America and general manager of the Fort Myers store.
To learn more about the Tile Outlets of America Inventory Clearance Sale Event, visit https://www.tileoutlets.com/
Tile Outlets of America, with stores in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa and online at TileOutlets.com, sells first quality ceramic and porcelain tile, stone, mosaics and more for the home, all in-stock and ready to go at incredibly low prices. Tile Outlets takes seriously its Promise to Customers, backing it up with the Peace of Mind Commitment. Tile Outlets of America, "where dreams become reality... for a whole lot less."
Tile Outlets of America was founded in 2002 and became employee-owned in September 2016. Corporate offices are located in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit https://www.TileOutlets.com.
