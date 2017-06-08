News By Tag
International woodturning extravaganza will TURN ON Kansas City, June 22-25
Event features exhibitions, auctions, and trade show demonstrations, which are free and open to the public
PUBLIC EVENTS
In addition to educational sessions and demonstrations exclusively for registered symposium attendees, the symposium offers events, which are free and open to the public, offering the community a rare glimpse into the world of woodturning. Public events include exhibitions, galleries, and benefit auctions of works in wood, as well as a trade show that features both ongoing and scheduled woodturning demonstrations. AAW welcomes the public, all ages, to visit, be inspired, and develop a passion for the art and craft of woodturning.
EXHIBITIONS
Exquisite woodturned works in wood will be showcased in the symposium exhibitions. Visitors and attendees will have the opportunity to browse a compendium of stunning contemporary sculptural and functional woodturned works by established and emerging artists in several symposium exhibitions.
Exhibition Hours
(Free and open to the public)
Thursday, June 22, Opening & Reception, 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 23, 8:40 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 25, 9:00 a.m.- noon
AUCTIONS
Bid it to win it! Enthusiasts may add to their wood art collections (or start a collection) by participating in the symposium's two live fundraising auctions, which are streamed simultaneously online. Proceeds of the auctions support AAW's nonprofit grant, outreach, and educational woodturning programs. The auction on Friday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m. (central time), benefits the AAW's Educational Opportunity Grant (EOG) program and features 50 pieces by established and emerging wood artists. The auction on Saturday, June 24, at 3:30 p.m. (central time) supports the AAW's Professional Outreach Program (POP) and features 44 small-scale pieces by studio artists from around the world. The live auctions will be streamed simultaneously online and work can be previewed and bids may be placed online at http://www.auction2017.woodturner.org/
Live Auction Schedule
(Free admission)
Friday, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Great Hall 3501
Saturday, June 24, 3:30 p.m., Bartle Hall B
TRADE SHOW
Kick a few tires! The latest and greatest woodturning products will be on display at the symposium's enormous trade show. Jam-packed with state-of-the-
Trade Show Hours
(Free and open to the public)
Friday, June 23, 10:00 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 7:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 25, 8:00 a.m.- 2:15 p.m.
Trade Show Educational Seminars
(Free and open to the public)
Friday, June 23
11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Sharpening, Doug Thompson, Doug Thompson Tools
11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Joys of Lamination with Dyed Veneer, Martha Collins
2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. - Airbrush on Wood, Joe Fleming, Airbrushing Wood
2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. - Embellishment and Coloration, Nick Agar, Chroma Craft
Saturday, June 24
8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. - Bowl Turning with No Torn Grain Using the 40/40 Grind, Stuart Batty, Woodworking Emporium
8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. -So You Want to Be a Woodturner? Paul Carter, Carter and Son Tools
1:45 a.m. to 2:45 a.m.- Coring Bowls, Doug Magrath, OneWay
1:45 a.m. to 2:45 a.m.- Four-Axis Computer-Controlled Routing, Bart Niswanger, Furniture Society
CHARITABLE PROJECTS
Woodturners are a generous bunch. This year's symposium will raise money for Variety the Children's Charity of Greater Kansas City, which provides children with developmental disabilities adaptive equipment and opportunities for activity and inclusion. Attendees and visitors are invited to purchase a handcrafted bowl of any size for $25 to support Variety. Additionally, a display of woodturned boxes made by AAW members for Beads of Courage, which supports local children coping with serious illnesses.
ABOUT THE AAW
The American Association of Woodturners (AAW) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, dedicated to advancing the art and craft of woodturning worldwide by offering opportunities for education, information, inspiration, and community to those interested in turning wood. Established in 1986, AAW currently has more than 15,000 members and a network of over 350 local chapters globally representing professionals, amateurs, artists, hobbyists, gallery owners, collectors, and others. The AAW possesses the single largest collection of woodturning information anywhere and its award-winning journal, American Woodturner, is the foremost publication on the art and craft of woodturning in the world. To learn more, visit woodturner.org.
ABOUT WOODTURNING
Woodturning is a contemporary craft with roots dating back over 2,500 years. The process involves a lathe, a machine that securely holds and spins wood at high speeds, wherein artists and craftspeople shape objects using specialized gouges and chisels. Traditionally, woodturning has been used to create functional items, such as chair legs, candlesticks, and bowls. Today, lathe-turned work is also understood as an art form and vehicle for individual enrichment, creativity, and expression, and embraces diversity in both genre and makers. The objects produced are just as varied as the people who turn them. From functional objects, like bowls, to abstract sculptural forms, woodturning may include surface carving, embellishment, and finishing techniques, and specialized methods such as segmented, multi-axis, ornamental, pen turning. The art and craft of woodturning has a modest learning curve and engages people from age 8 to 108.
Kim Rymer
***@woodturner.org
