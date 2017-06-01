News By Tag
Comprehensive Weekly Briefing of Tax Issues for Emerging and Frontier Markets Countries
Includes topics like FATCA, Transfer Pricing, VAT, Incentives, Tax Avoidance
Topics covered by the tax service include:
• Extensive coverage of FATCA. For example, the latest report notes new rules from the Cyprus Tax Department for data submission under the FATCA Intergovernmental Agreement for the year 2016.
• The report also highlights a revised decree on Country-by-Country (CbC) Reporting in Cyprus, under the powers conferred by Section 6(16) of the Assessment and Collection of Taxes Law.
• Also noteworthy are these stories from the latest report: the Supreme Court in India rules that income from the sub-licensing of property is not taxable as business income.
• Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on 26 May 2017, presented the budget for 2017/2018 to the parliament.
• On June 1, 2017, the South African Revenue Service ("SARS") published a draft public notice requiring the submission of country-by-country ("CbC") reports, a master file and a local file by groups with turnover above a specified threshold.
• The Bahamas 2017-18 Budget was submitted to the National Assembly on May 31, 2017. The budget included an increase in customs and excise duties and licensing taxes and the introduction of electronic customs procedures.
EFMA is a resource for professionals involved with emerging markets from around the world who want to educate themselves, build their careers, and connect with others to share solutions to multinational corporate problems. Individual and corporate memberships are available.
