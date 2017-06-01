 
June 2017
Comprehensive Weekly Briefing of Tax Issues for Emerging and Frontier Markets Countries

Includes topics like FATCA, Transfer Pricing, VAT, Incentives, Tax Avoidance
 
 
CONCORD, Mass. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Announcing:  a comprehensive weekly roundup of tax issues for countries in emerging and frontier Markets. This is a member benefit of the Emerging & Frontier Markets Association (EFMA). FATCA, transfer pricing, licensing, CbC, local budget, incentives, dividends, profits distributions, tax avoidance are among many issues covered.

EFMA members will also gain access to our many webinars like  How to Get Africa-Focused Projects Funded by Private Equity and Institutional Investors.

Topics covered by the tax service include:

Extensive coverage of  FATCA. For example, the latest report notes new rules from the Cyprus Tax Department for data submission under the FATCA Intergovernmental Agreement for the year 2016.
• The report also highlights a revised decree on Country-by-Country (CbC) Reporting in Cyprus, under the powers conferred by Section 6(16) of the Assessment and Collection of Taxes Law.
• Also noteworthy are these stories from the latest report: the Supreme Court in India rules that income from the sub-licensing of property is not taxable as business income.
Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on 26 May 2017, presented the budget for 2017/2018 to the parliament.
• On June 1, 2017, the South African Revenue Service ("SARS") published a draft public notice requiring the submission of country-by-country ("CbC") reports, a master file and a local file by groups with turnover above a specified threshold.
The Bahamas 2017-18 Budget was submitted to the National Assembly on May 31, 2017. The budget included an increase in customs and excise duties and licensing taxes and the introduction of electronic customs procedures.

Members can also use EFMA's Ask an Expert feature to access some great connections. See http://www.emerging-frontiermarkets.org/efma-advice-network

Common client query types include: assistance in origination and sourcing investment opportunities, due diligence on assets and partners, competitive intelligence, pricing information and market/consumer data and important legal topics.There are experts available throughout Africa and in places like Vietnam, South Africa and France and other introductions can be made as well.

Free or Low Cost Seminars and Webinars. Members of EFMA, will be able to attend for free or at a reduced rate our many conferences and webinars. Here are some we have produced recently:

• Conference on "Supply Chain Risks & Rewards in Emerging Markets."  Also sponsored by Baker McKenzie, Deloitte, Trace Int., Zurich Insurance, and AON.
• Conference on "Doing the Deal with Africa." Also sponsored by Baker McKenzie, PWC, and Dentons
• Conference to review the major trade developments from Baker McKenzie's  international trade compliance lawyers from around the world.
• Members have access to these taped webinars "Negotiating Cyber Insurance: Assessing Worldwide Coverage"
• Unlocking the Secrets of US Lending in Africa
• OPIC: Expanding Horizons for U.S. Businesses in Africa Solutions to Non-Tariff Barriers in Africa
• And Many Others

Participating Organizations. Some of the firms that have benefited from  EFMA programs are Zurich Insurance, Medtronic, Software Alliance, Merck, AmeriHealth Caritas, Scottrade, Fedex, Sears, Oracle, Fitbit, DHL, Wells Fargo, Deloitte, PWC, Ernst & Young, many major law firms, and many others.

EFMA is a resource for professionals involved with emerging markets from around the world who want to educate themselves, build their careers, and connect with others to share solutions to multinational corporate problems. Individual and corporate memberships are available.

To find out more about EFMA's Tax Briefing or to join, go to http://www.emerging-frontiermarkets.org/tax-briefings

