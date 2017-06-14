News By Tag
MemeVideo To Introduce Two New Video Advertising Tools
MemeVideo launches Robocop 2.3 and Outstream Hybrid, to help marketers and publishers improve video ad performance
Robocop 2.3 will provide marketers with an innovative optimization SaaS that will enable them to better manage their video advertising campaigns, by precisely targeting their audience, using a fully automated system that selectively directs traffic to designated tags, creating a more laser-focused digital campaign and that will better maximize their returns.
The new software also allows marketers to optimize their campaigns by eliminating the need for campaign managers, thus, reducing costs. The new 2.3 version also offers a full commitment to fixed KPIs making this ideal for SaaS media buyers.
"I've never seen anything like this in all my years working in the industry - it's almost magical, our results have tripled and they keep on improving. If you thought you've seen it all and are hands-on in the industry - you obviously haven't tried Robocop yet" Carmon Leor, Video Account Manager S&W Media Group
MemeVideo's newest tool for publishers, Outstream Hybrid, can instantly transform any website on any device into premium video inventory and natively integrate into premium publishers' content, taking the user experience to the next level by using viewable and non-intrusive video advertising. Outstream Hybrid also reduces the need for ad real estate, allowing publishers to leverage their space on the site for other uses.
"MemeVideo strives to bring cutting edge innovation to the advertising industry. By understanding that communication is changing, we constantly try to help our customers find the most effective and cost-efficient ways to reach their target audiences. With the launch of Robocop 2.3 and Outstream Hybrid, we can continue to help marketers and publishers execute successful video campaigns that will maximize their ROI" – Eran Haggiag, Co Founder & CEO of MemeVideo
Robocop 2.3 and Outstream Hybrid are currently available; for additional information on MemeVideo, please visit http://www.memevideo.com.
