Orlando Lawn Service Aims to Educate Homeowners on Drought Conditions
Daniel's Lawn Service is advising homeowners to allow their grass to grow to three inches or higher during a dry season. Taller grass is more drought tolerant, due to its deeper roots and the shade it creates, preventing weeds. The lawn service also advises customers to prevent cutting more than 1/3 of the grass blades each time the lawn is mowed.
In May, Daniel's Lawn Service was recognized by the Better Business Bureau, officially becoming a Better Business Bureau Accredited Business. The accreditation determines that Daniel's Lawn Service meets the standards of the bureau, including a commitment to making a good faith effort to resolve customer issues.
About Daniel's Lawn Service and Pressure Washing, Inc.
Daniel's Lawn Service and Pressure Washing, Inc. is a Lake Mary (http://danielslawnservice.net/
Daniel's Lawn Service and Pressure Washing, Inc. offers lawn service, pressure washing, tree removal, bush hogging, land clearing, and more. Services provided are designed to meet year-long needs to keep yards and landscapes looking their best through all seasons.
Location and Hours
Daniel's Lawn Service & Pressure Washing, Inc. (http://danielslawnservice.net/
191 Ruskin St.
Lake Mary, FL 32746
(321) 282-9731
Monday: 8AM to 6PM
Tuesday: 8AM to 6PM
Wednesday: 8AM to 6PM
Thursday: 8AM to 6PM
Friday: 8AM to 6PM
Saturday: 8AM to 6PM
Sunday: Closed
Contact
Daniel's Lawn Service & Pressure Washing
***@virtualstacks.com
