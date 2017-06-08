 
Orlando Lawn Service Aims to Educate Homeowners on Drought Conditions

 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Lake Mary lawn service Daniel's Lawn Service & Pressure Washing, Inc. recently launched an initiative to protect Florida grass from drought conditions. Florida is currently experiencing warmer than usual temperatures, with drought conditions in over 70% of the state. In an effort to reduce the impact of these conditions, Daniel's Lawn Service is offering homeowners tips on how to protect their Florida grass.

Daniel's Lawn Service is advising homeowners to allow their grass to grow to three inches or higher during a dry season. Taller grass is more drought tolerant, due to its deeper roots and the shade it creates, preventing weeds. The lawn service also advises customers to prevent cutting more than 1/3 of the grass blades each time the lawn is mowed.

In May, Daniel's Lawn Service was recognized by the Better Business Bureau, officially becoming a Better Business Bureau Accredited Business. The accreditation determines that Daniel's Lawn Service meets the standards of the bureau, including a commitment to making a good faith effort to resolve customer issues.

"We at Daniel's Lawn Service are very proud of our team to provide top service to customers,"

About Daniel's Lawn Service and Pressure Washing, Inc.

Daniel's Lawn Service and Pressure Washing, Inc. is a Lake Mary (http://danielslawnservice.net/services-landscape-design/l...)-based lawn service and pressure washing company. With decades of design and instillation experience, Daniel's Lawn Services serves the greater Orlando area including Lake Mary, Maitland, Casselberry, Longwood and Winter Park.

Daniel's Lawn Service and Pressure Washing, Inc. offers lawn service, pressure washing, tree removal, bush hogging, land clearing, and more. Services provided are designed to meet year-long needs to keep yards and landscapes looking their best through all seasons.

Location and Hours

Daniel's Lawn Service & Pressure Washing, Inc. (http://danielslawnservice.net/)

191 Ruskin St.

Lake Mary, FL 32746

(321) 282-9731

Monday: 8AM to 6PM

Tuesday: 8AM to 6PM

Wednesday: 8AM to 6PM

Thursday: 8AM to 6PM

Friday: 8AM to 6PM

Saturday: 8AM to 6PM

Sunday: Closed

Daniel's Lawn Service & Pressure Washing
***@virtualstacks.com
