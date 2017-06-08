News By Tag
Beat the Statistics with an Escape to the Lake
The Abbey Resort invites guests to use vacation days relaxing, creating memories on historic Geneva Lake
"Taking time away from the office allows our brains to rest, our bodies to heal and our relationships to thrive," said Sara Schmitz, Marketing Director of The Abbey Resort. "We understand that vacation days are a prized possession for hard working women, men and their families. We do everything we can to make our guests' vacation days as relaxing, fun and memorable as possible by offering a variety of dining options, spa specials and programming activities."
SEASONAL ACTIVITIES
Returning from last season due to popularity are guided lakeshore walks, offered weekday mornings. Guests gather in the resort lobby and proceed to enjoy either the South Lake Walk, offered Mondays and Wednesdays featuring fun facts about the lake and the many historic homes, or the North Lake Hike, offered Tuesdays and Thursdays highlighting historical and geographic facts about the area.
The newly refreshed outdoor pools, slides, hot tubs and splash pad are hit among guests of all ages during the summer months and The Abbey Resort's Agents of Fun are ready to help one and all enjoy the poolside sunshine by leading games, crafts and activities such as Limbo contests, water balloon volleyball and diving contests each afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m. as part of Courtyard Escapades. The fun continues into the evening hours with bonfires, Starlight s'mores and a variety of movie showings ranging from early to late, indoor and outdoor.
In addition to the scheduled programming activities, The Abbey Resort is pleased to offer a variety of complimentary on-site activities for guests to enjoy anytime of the day such as bicycle check-outs, disc golf, sand volleyball, board games, lawn games, scavenger hunts and more.
DINING SPECIALS
New this summer, guests are invited to drink, dine and dance into summer at the all-new Waterfront restaurant. Recently renovated from top to bottom, inside and out, the harbor side restaurant now features an outdoor bar area with a waterfall and fire pit as well as a refreshed outdoor patio and seating area overlooking Abbey Harbor. Along with the new look, Waterfront is pleased to offer a new menu featuring salads, burgers, award-winning house-smoked BBQ and a custom drink menu. Specific dining specials being offered at Waterfront in the coming months include a three-course Waffle Dinner which includes a starter waffle loaded with house-smoked BBQ pork; an entrée waffle served with fried chicken, butter and syrup and; a dessert waffle featuring shaved chocolate, caramel, pecans and vanilla ice cream all for $15 on Tuesday and Sunday evenings. Mondays in Waterfront guests can enjoy Half-price Burgers and $5 Born to Rum drinks. And a seasonal favorite of many is Burnin' Down the Docks – an outdoor celebration of brews, blues and BBQ offered Sunday afternoons from 12 noon until 5 p.m. – where guests can enjoy cold drinks, live music and Waterfront's signature house-smoked BBQ. With the recent renovations, Waterfront is also enhancing its live entertainment with musical performances Wednesday through Sunday including outdoor performances in the new grotto area.
Summer dining specials featured at the resort's keynote restaurant 240° West include Oysters and Bubbles Tuesdays featuring a half-dozen freshly shucked oysters served in the half shell and paired with a glass of sparkling wine for $12; Lobster Fest Fridays including clam chowder, an entire one and one half pound Maine lobster served with sweet corn, new potatoes and fresh fruit cobbler for $32 and; Bloody Mary Flight Sundays including a classic version, a Bloody Caesar with Clamato, an Asian Twist with Siracha and a Bloody Maria with Mezcal for $8 served Sundays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. A complete list of dining specials can be found as follows: www.theabbeyresort.com/
SUMMER AT THE SPA
Set sail to the topics with a luscious Mango spa treatment at Avani Spa! From manicures and pedicure to the mango body scrub and tropical massage, these juicy summer treatments include Shea butter, grapeseed oil and mango providing a variety of vitamins and anti-oxidant properties to help repair and hydrate sun-soaked skin leaving the body refreshed and nourished.
As part of a special "Kick-off Summer Sale," Avani Spa is offering 25 percent savings on several of its most popular treatments. The Avani Relaxation Massage, Avani Custom Facial, Aroma Retreat Wrap and Balancing Lavender Body Scrub are all available for $90 (a $120 value) Mondays through Thursdays until June 21. Additional savings are available as part of a Father's Day Spa Package and a June Rejuvenate Day Package; for complete details, please visit www.theabbeyresort.com/
For detailed information about dining, spa and programming or for overnight packages available please visit www.theabbeyresort.com/
