News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gardener's Art Fest at The Growing Place in Naperville
WHEN: Saturday, June 24, 2017, 9am-5pm
WHERE: The Growing Place Garden Center, Naperville—
25w471 Plank Rd. Naperville, IL 60563
Two blocks south of Ogden Ave/Rte 34 and 2 blocks east of Naper Blvd.
Visit thegrowingplace.com/
SCHEDULE: 9am-5pm Browse 30+ local artists
Create your own work of art with Pinot's Palette ($38)
11am-12pm Containers as Art in the Garden Talk—Our Container Gardener Artist will show you a beautiful arrangement of container gardens that brighten up any garden. Stop by between 11am and 12pm to view creative ways to use container gardens, and pick up suggested plant combinations.
12-1pm Art in the Herb Garden Talk—Gardener Artist and Cook, Joannie Rocchi, adds herbs to our sunny gardens that not only taste good but look good too! Stop by between 12 and 1pm to talk with Joannie, pick up a handout of herb and perennial combinations as well as recipes for using the herbs.
1-2pm Indoor Art in the Garden—Gardener Artist, Joannie Rocchi, will teach you terrarium basics for success and spark your imagination with endless possibilities. Stop in between 1 and 2pm for terrarium tips, ideas, and plant suggestions.
2-5pm Pete Ellman Big Band
————————
About The Growing Place Garden Center
With two locations, one on Plank Road in Naperville and the other on Montgomery Road in Aurora, IL the family-owned, independent garden center serves customers from local communities. In 1936, Emma and Fritz Glatzhofer opened Emma's Perennials, specializing in field-grown perennials, at the current Naperville location on Plank Road. In 1973, their nephew, Rich Massat, and his wife, Carol, took the reins and expanded the nursery. They changed the name in 1976 to The Growing Place and committed to delivering uncompromising quality, selection, and customer care. The Aurora production farm and retail garden center were opened in 1989. Both locations feature beautiful display gardens, called Learning Gardens, with nearly 1,000 varieties and user-friendly signage to educate and help spark imaginations. To learn more, visit the website at thegrowingplace.com.
Contact
Becca Massat
***@thegrowingplace.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse