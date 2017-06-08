 
Industry News





Do You Know How Your Lashes Can Beat The Heat This Summer?

Try Amazing Lash Studio And Wake Up Bright Eyed With Eyelash Extensions!
 
 
Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio
SAN DIEGO - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Your coffee is amped up with a few shots of espresso, your workout is elevated with circuit training, you've stepped up your selfie game with filters — what's next? It's time for next-level lashes!  Amazing Lash Studio in Carmel Valley is the place to be this Summer if you are trying to save extra time with your beauty routine.

The difference is outstanding! Their light weight and so comfortable you will forget you have them on. A lash stylist will attach each lash directly to your lashes giving you the most natural looking lash line. Choose from four lash styles that fit your lifestyle and preference:

Gorgeous Lash style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. With longer, fuller lashes all over, you will be red-carpet.

Natural are you, only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.

The sexy style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes.

Cute big bright eyes can be yours! Cute lashes use longer eyelash extensions at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.

Visit Amazing Lash Studio at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/ca/san-diego/ca... call (858) 753-9188 .

Amazing Lash Studio
3840 Valley Centre Drive Suite 606
San Diego, CA 92130

