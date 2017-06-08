News By Tag
Do You Know How Your Lashes Can Beat The Heat This Summer?
Try Amazing Lash Studio And Wake Up Bright Eyed With Eyelash Extensions!
The difference is outstanding!
Gorgeous Lash style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. With longer, fuller lashes all over, you will be red-carpet.
Natural are you, only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.
The sexy style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes.
Cute big bright eyes can be yours! Cute lashes use longer eyelash extensions at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.
Visit Amazing Lash Studio at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
Amazing Lash Studio
3840 Valley Centre Drive Suite 606
San Diego, CA 92130
