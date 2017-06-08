 
Day Pitney Bolsters New York Office with Arrival of Litigation Partner

 
 
NEW YORK - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Adam Grant has joined Day Pitney's New York office as a partner in the firm's Litigation Department and as a member of its Complex Commercial Litigation practice.

Grant, who joins from Polsinelli LLP, divides his practice between white collar matters and general commercial litigation. In his capacity as a commercial litigator, he has represented parties in partnership disputes brought under New York's Business Corporation Law, as well as under Delaware's General Corporation Law.

In addition to his experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes arising out of, among other things, breaches of contract, post-acquisition litigation, securities fraud and violations of state Blue Sky Laws and fraudulent transfer, Grant has represented parties in commercial disputes that implicate the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and The Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards.

"Adam is a multifaceted attorney who will undoubtedly strengthen the firm's capabilities in handling commercial disputes and white collar matters," said Daniel FitzMaurice, chair of Day Pitney's Litigation Department. "With significant trial and appellate experience under his belt, as well, we're thrilled to add Adam to our growing litigation bench."

Grant has advised both whistle blowers and corporations in matters involving the FCPA, and he has represented individuals and entities before the DOJ, the SEC, the New York District Attorney's Office and OFAC.

"Day Pitney is recognized for its superior client service along the East Coast, particularly in the commercial litigation and white collar arenas," said Grant. "The firm's collegial culture is also tremendously impressive, and I'm looking forward to partnering with such a talented team of attorneys ."

Grant received his J.D. from Cardozo School of Law and his B.A. from Vanderbilt University. He is admitted to practice in New York, as well as in the SDNY, EDNY and DNJ.


About Day Pitney
Day Pitney LLP is a full-service law firm with close to 300 attorneys in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm offers clients strong corporate and litigation practices, with experience on behalf of large national and international corporations as well as emerging and middle-market companies. With one of the largest and most sophisticated individual clients practices in the country, the firm also has extensive experience assisting individuals and their families, fiduciaries and tax-exempt entities plan for the future.

Jay Stapleton
***@quinnandhary.com
Source:Day Pitney LLP
Email:***@quinnandhary.com Email Verified
