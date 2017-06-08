Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA) - Innovation Fusion with Jeff Vinik, June 22, 2017

Contact

Jack Ross

Florida-Israel Business Accelerator

***@absolutemobilesolutions.com Jack RossFlorida-Israel Business Accelerator

The upcoming Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA) event, "Innovation Fusion," will present a brief review of each of the eight FIBA tech companies from Israel together with a panel discussion of leaders from among the Tampa Bay innovation ecosystem, as well as a keynote address by Jeff Vinik. The program also marks the culmination of FIBA's first cohort of companies from Israel that have completed the FIBA business development program, as well as represents another milestone in the evolution of the Tampa Bay innovation ecosystem.FIBA is a highly specialized soft-landing program that provides entrepreneurs from Israel (regardless of religion or ethnicity) the necessary support to successfully launch their ventures in the United States.Established by the Tampa Jewish Community Centers & Federation in 2016, FIBA is a unique and innovative business development and community engagement initiative, supported by a grant from the State of Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity and the generous support of several community philanthropists. FIBA acts as a conduit for Israeli high-tech ventures to open a US subsidiary in the Tampa Bay area that is responsible for sales, marketing, tech and customer support throughout North America.In just one short year, FIBA has enrolled eight dynamic companies in its first cohort that are actively engaged with Florida companies and entrepreneur support organizations in an array of activities including meetings with subject-matter experts and curated mentors; introductions to service providers in the legal, banking, marketing and accounting arenas; networking events with the Tampa Bay business, innovation, and Jewish and non-Jewish communities;pitch presentations by the companies at United States Special Operations Command; special seminars on how to conduct business in the U.S.; and face-to-face meetings with potential customers and corporate strategic partners.The FIBA portfolio of eight companies include:BlazePod is an interactive technology that is comprised of modular devices and an app that allows the user to exercise in a revolutionary way. Using visual cues and prompts to challenge the user, it enhances workouts through different training modules. The device gives feedback about personal challenges, goals and communicates progress down to milliseconds.www.blazepod.coeProc Solutions is a company that provides solutions for organizations to consolidate and improve aspects of User Environment Management through its platform. It's tools, Virtual Technician, Performance Management, and Licenses Management, can reduce IT problems for organizations and reduce cost by nearly 40%. www.eprocsolutions.comSafe-T Data is the provider of solutions designed to mitigate attacks on business- critical services and data for a wide range of industries, including: financial, healthcare, government, etc. Safe-T's High-risk Data Security (HDS) Solution mitigates data threats: un-authorized access to data, services, networks, or APIs; as well as data related threats, including data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. www.safe-t.comIn a world where being "in-the-know"means being secure, Sky Sapience offers innovative industrial tethered drones that enable 360º surveillance 24/7. The drone is fully autonomous (doesn't require a pilot), can be tethered to a vehicle or boat, has unlimited airborne time, and can carry up to 18kg of payload weight. www.skysapience.comStemRad is personal protective equipment (PPE) technology company that has created a wearable vest to protect people from harmful gamma radiation. Based on extensive scientific research, this shield is structured to protect the most prone areas to radiation using an ergonomical structure for optimal comfort and mobility. The target users are emergency/first responders, nuclear workers, and military/defense personnel. The StemRad shield will be tested by NASA on its next mission, Exploration Mission-1 (EM1) to measure radiation exposure in space. www.stemrad.comTevatronic is an agriculture technology company. The Tevatronic system is fully capable of deciding when and how much to irrigate, and it executes the irrigation decision with- out human intervention. By removing the element of human error, Tevatronic irrigation prevents under watering and over watering, which has drastically reduced water and fertilizer consumption while increasing yields. www.tevatronic.netTomobox is an information technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) analytics to help businesses monitor and understand online chat in real-time. This enables businesses to reach out to their customers using bot-driven conversations to keep them engaged and potentially upsell their products or services. www.tomobox.co"Turning Drinks into Data," WeissBeerger is the leading Internet of Things & Big Data solution for breweries, soft drink manufacturers and bars. They have developed a technology-based solution that is a unique mixture of hardware, software and data analysis to meet the needs of beverage manufacturers and their customers (bars, restaurants and other outlets). www.weissbeerger.comMeet the founders of these companies at the Innovation Fusion event on June 22.Register at www.innovationfusion.eventbrite.comThe Tampa JCCs and Federation is very grateful for the support of the State of Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).To learn more, visit our website at www.fiba.io.