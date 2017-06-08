 
News By Tag
* BuchananCountyMasonryConcrete
* BeMusicWapsieCLAMIndee
* IndependenceIowaCy&Charleys
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Independence
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


New Online Web Show Called Independence Today On Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel Begins With A Splash

Follow local events as they happen and see what you can find in Independence, Iowa and the Buchanan County, IA Areas.
 
 
YouTube: Cy & Charley's
YouTube: Cy & Charley's
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sun is out and shining and now you can see what the shine is all about in the Independence, Iowa area. Cy & Charley's and Andrew Chismar Productions...with music production from Brian Elzey and BeMusic have launced the online web show called "Independence Today." The first episode can be found on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel for repeat viewing. The show can also be found on Google, Yahoo & Bing searches...and more.

Area sponsors have joined in to showcase some awesome events that are happening or have happened in Indee. The first episode shows some of the R.A.S.H. RIDE bike event in the local area and a day at the new Independence Community Aquatic Center. Some sponsors that are participating are The Wapsie C.L.A.M., BeMusic, Moser Preschool & Daycare, Buchanan County Masonry and Concrete owned by Ron Connolly, Barb's Fine Art located in Marion, IA, Andrew Chismar Productions, Cy & Charley's Firestone, Andy's Barber Shop, Nickleback Redemption Center and more! You can take a look at the first episode here on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWA8vvzq1O4



Contact
Ron Hearn
(319) 334-2565
andrew.c@nowthatisreal.com
End
Source:Cy & Charley's
Email:***@nowthatisreal.com Email Verified
Tags:BuchananCountyMasonryConcrete, BeMusicWapsieCLAMIndee, IndependenceIowaCy&Charleys
Industry:Arts
Location:Independence - Iowa - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Andrew Chismar Productions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share