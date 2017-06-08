News By Tag
New Online Web Show Called Independence Today On Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel Begins With A Splash
Follow local events as they happen and see what you can find in Independence, Iowa and the Buchanan County, IA Areas.
Area sponsors have joined in to showcase some awesome events that are happening or have happened in Indee. The first episode shows some of the R.A.S.H. RIDE bike event in the local area and a day at the new Independence Community Aquatic Center. Some sponsors that are participating are The Wapsie C.L.A.M., BeMusic, Moser Preschool & Daycare, Buchanan County Masonry and Concrete owned by Ron Connolly, Barb's Fine Art located in Marion, IA, Andrew Chismar Productions, Cy & Charley's Firestone, Andy's Barber Shop, Nickleback Redemption Center and more! You can take a look at the first episode here on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/
Ron Hearn
(319) 334-2565
andrew.c@nowthatisreal.com
