New Online Web Show Called Independence Today On Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel Begins With A Splash

Ron Hearn

(319) 334-2565

Ron Hearn(319) 334-2565

-- The Sun is out and shining and now you can see what the shine is all about in the Independence, Iowa area. Cy & Charley's and Andrew Chismar Productions...with music production from Brian Elzey and BeMusic have launced the online web show called "Independence Today." The first episode can be found on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel for repeat viewing. The show can also be found on Google, Yahoo & Bing searches...and more.Area sponsors have joined in to showcase some awesome events that are happening or have happened in Indee. The first episode shows some of the R.A.S.H. RIDE bike event in the local area and a day at the new Independence Community Aquatic Center. Some sponsors that are participating are The Wapsie C.L.A.M., BeMusic, Moser Preschool & Daycare, Buchanan County Masonry and Concrete owned by Ron Connolly, Barb's Fine Art located in Marion, IA, Andrew Chismar Productions, Cy & Charley's Firestone, Andy's Barber Shop, Nickleback Redemption Center and more! You can take a look at the first episode here on the Cy & Charley's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=vWA8vvzq1O4