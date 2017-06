Caribbeing Celebrates Caribbean Heritage Month with LinkNYC

Caribbean American Icons Appear on LinkNYC Digital Displays Throughout June

Shirley Chisolm

Shelley V. Worrell

347.268.1613

Shelley V. Worrell
347.268.1613

-- They are artists, musicians, writers, politicians. They are the movers and shakers who have helped define American culture. They are Caribbean Americans, and the local organization Caribbeing is hoping to raise awareness of their contributions in honor of Caribbean American Heritage month with LinkNYC. Throughout June, Caribbean American icons will be featured on LinkNYC kiosks' 55-inch digital displays around NYC, including The Notorious B.I.G., actor, singer, social activist Harry Belafonte, Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz, Shirley Chisholm, the first woman to run for a major party's nomination for U.S. president, writers Junot Diaz and Edwidge Danticat, and Pan-Africanism champion Marcus Garvey, and more.The icons on display can be seen at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0By4Gg8wdq3YkMVR3TkdWVDh1UUE, and an on-street photo of the icons on Links can be seen at https://twitter.com/caribBEING/status/871748666796761090."Despite the fact that the Caribbean is so close to the United States, few people are aware of the many American leaders, creators and visionaries who happen to be of Caribbean descent," said Shelley Worrell, spokesperson for Caribbeing, whose mission is to illuminate the global Caribbean experience through arts and culture. "We're so excited to partner with LinkNYC to help raise awareness of Caribbean American contributions to our country through a striking ad campaign."Caribbeing's LinkNYC campaign is part of the organization's next phase of development to leverage digital media technologies to reach wider audiences."LinkNYC is thrilled to honor the contributions of Caribbean Americans during Caribbean Heritage Month," said Jen Hensley, General Manager of LinkNYC. "Whether it's through access to our super fast, free Wi-Fi or working with local partners, LinkNYC is a platform for civic innovation and keeping New Yorkers and visitors connected and informed on the go.""New York is great because of its unparalleled diversity, with so many communities contributing to the fabric of our city," said Anne Roest, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications. "During Caribbean Heritage Month, New Yorkers and visitors passing by a Link kiosk anywhere in the five boroughs will learn more about some iconic Caribbean-Americans. We're proud that LinkNYC is honoring such an important part of New York City's cultural mosaic."Caribbeing is a thriving cultural organization that stands at the crossroads of thefilm, art, and culture. Based in Brooklyn, AKA the "Little Caribbean," Caribbeing spans contemporary culture and is a hub for creativity and collaborations with some of the Caribbean's most visionary talent and innovative brands. Now in its fifth year, Caribbeing has grown into a global movement. Learn more about Caribbeing at www.caribbeing.com. Follow Caribbeing on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ caribbeing LinkNYC is the first-of-its-kind communications network replacing the city's payphones to build the world's fastest and largest free public Wi-Fi network. Since Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the public launch of LinkNYC in early 2016, more than 800 Links are active across all five boroughs, with thousands more set to be deployed over the next few years.More than 1.66 million people – more than the populations of the cities of Phoenix, San Jose, San Francisco, Seattle, or Denver – have opted in to use the free gigabit Wi-Fi service, with approximately 40,000 new users joining the network each week. Link Wi-Fi subscribers have used more than 1.4 petabytes of data on the LinkNYC network -- the equivalent of sending more than 10 billion emails, streaming 1 million hours of video, sending 37 billion WhatsApp messages, or streaming 174 million songs.For more information and to find a Link near you, visit http://www.link.nyc