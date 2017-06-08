News By Tag
Crossover Innovations Introduces the U-Board
U-Board is a multi-purpose cutting board providing the ultimate convenience for you.
If you have ever had to precut fruits for a picnic only to find them in a less-than-stellar, oxidized state, enter: U-Board - today's solution for yesterday's problem. U-Board is a compact cutting board equipped with a set of utensils, consisting of 4 forks and a ceramic knife, that is built into either side of the board. The grips on both ends of the board also become removable trays. This all-in-one design allows you to slice fruits or prepare sandwiches at the right time – whether it's at your picnic destination to help keep foods fresh through sweltering heat or at a party you're hosting.
Traditional bamboo and wooden cutting boards have porous surfaces that easily store chemicals, bacteria, and odors. U-Board, on the other hand, is made of premium quality plastic that is BPA-free and FDA approved. Its non-porous characteristic prevents the harboring of chemicals, bacteria, and odors, keeping you safe from food poisoning. In addition, it is easy to clean and dishwasher safe.
We all know a cutting board is a critical kitchen tool, but U-Board is the must-have for every home and outdoor event.
Alex Lee, president of Crossover Innovations, had this to say, "We are excited to launch our campaign on Kickstarter today. Our hope is that U-Board will not only ease, but enrich the lives of our customers."
To learn more about this product, contact Harry Lee at (865) 591-9252 or email CS@crossoverinnovations.com.
