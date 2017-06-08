News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Online Reading Application Launched
The reading application, called 321Read, was developed over a period of nearly two years by local veterans in conjunction with the non-profit Global Education Vision, a multinational 501(c)(3) charitable organization that is dedicated to providing an affordable, quality education to the developing world.
Children today spend countless hours using their phones, tablets and computers to play mind-numbing games that replace other forms of productive activity. "It's easy to hand your phone to your child and let them play 'Angry Birds' or 'Candy Crush' or any number of other addictive applications, but in the end, what do they really take away from that?" asks Donnie Nichols, one of the principal developers of 321Read. "Why not use the same time for something educational?"
321Read is an online tool that runs on a website, so there are no applications to download, no software updates, no push notifications and no advertising. Navigation inside the site is easy enough for a two-year-old, and there are motivations built in for congratulating a job well done.
To see 321Read online, or for more information, visit: www.321Read.org.
"Information For Editors"
To get more information on 321Read, email: info@gevedu.org or check our website at: www.321Read.org.
Contact
Donnie Nichols
***@gevedu.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse