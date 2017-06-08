 
News By Tag
* Education
* Charity
* Non-profit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Bernardino
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

New Online Reading Application Launched

 
 
321Logo
321Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Education
* Charity
* Non-profit

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* San Bernardino - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- With all the challenges that San Bernardino has faced in the last few years, making national headlines on a few occasions, a little positive has arrived on the scene with the launch from the downtown area of a free online reading tool that works on any smart phone, tablet, iPad or computer connected to the internet, and which allows two to five-year-olds to learn their alphabet, first ten numbers, twelve basic colors, twelve basic shapes and fifty basic words.

The reading application, called 321Read, was developed over a period of nearly two years by local veterans in conjunction with the non-profit Global Education Vision, a multinational 501(c)(3) charitable organization that is dedicated to providing an affordable, quality education to the developing world.

Children today spend countless hours using their phones, tablets and computers to play mind-numbing games that replace other forms of productive activity. "It's easy to hand your phone to your child and let them play 'Angry Birds' or 'Candy Crush' or any number of other addictive applications, but in the end, what do they really take away from that?" asks Donnie Nichols, one of the principal developers of 321Read. "Why not use the same time for something educational?"

321Read is an online tool that runs on a website, so there are no applications to download, no software updates, no push notifications and no advertising. Navigation inside the site is easy enough for a two-year-old, and there are motivations built in for congratulating a job well done.

To see 321Read online, or for more information, visit: www.321Read.org.

"Information For Editors"

To get more information on 321Read, email: info@gevedu.org or check our website at: www.321Read.org.

Contact
Donnie Nichols
***@gevedu.org
End
Source:
Email:***@gevedu.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share