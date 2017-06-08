News By Tag
Minding Our Business Alumni Qaysean Williams to Celebrate Fashion Business Opening
Trenton, NJ – June 14, 2017 – Minding Our Business (MOB) will support and celebrate the success of one its alumni Qaysean Williams at the opening of his business "Manikin MOB Showroom" this Saturday, June 17, 2017. The luxury street wear or "Where Street Meets High Fashion" showroom will have men's and women's apparel available for sale.
Twenty-six year-old Williams became involved with MOB in 2003 and participated in the Summer Program for four years. As an alumni of the program, he is still heavily involved with the organization, supporting participants and attending student events and Market Fair Days. "The MOB program definitely helped to build my character", said Williams. "The program instilled business concepts and provided me with a blueprint for succss in entrepreneurship,"
Nonprofit, Minding Our Business (MOB), offers a five-week Summer Program each year that provides 35 Mercer County youth with the opportunity to start and run a business. Middle school students participate in five weeks of training in entrepreneurship at Rider University and run their businesses throughout the summer. "The intensive training program also challenges students to improve their reading, math and communication skills," says MOB Executive Director, Kevin Wortham. "The experiential component involves four Summer Market Fairs at different sites in Trenton where students run their businesses, and prior to each Market Fair, students go on a trip to purchase merchandise for their ventures and participate in a Business Coaching Session," says Wortham.
Williams' showroom will have all types of clothing for men and women including custom evening wear for women, swim apparel and unique fashions for men. He will run his business from "soup to nuts," serving as fashion designer and creative director for his brand while also freelancing for other companies. The showroom is located at 132 East Hanover Street in Trenton, NJ., and the opening will take place from 4:00-8:30 p.m. this Saturday, June 17th. If you have an interest in fashion or supporing small businesses and new and up-and-coming opportunities in Trenton, please stop by to congratulate Williams, see his sample clothing line and support the community.
In addition to the Summer Program at Rider University for low-income Middle-school students, MOB also offers a 12-week after-school Service-Learning Program, which also emphasizes entrepreneurship training, as well as math, reading, communication and life skills. If you are interested in obtaining more information about MOB's programs or would like to make a donation to support our efforts, please visit the Minding Our Business website at www.minding-
Kevin Wortham
609-731-9311
