News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NBC's New Show "Forever Young" Continues Trend Celebrating Older Population
NBC's upcoming television show "Forever Young" (premiering June 21), is another example of the new trend that celebrates our older population.
Forever Young is hosted by Steve Harvey and highlights the talents of those in their 60s and beyond. "If we're fortunate enough, we'll live long lives, says Dr. Noelle Nelson (http://noellenelson.com/)
Nelson has highlighted over 100 thriving individuals in their 80s, 90s and beyond on her "Meet The Amazings" (https://www.facebook.com/
Nelson explains that every person featured on Meet The Amazings has an appreciation for life. "They have a zest for living; they still have a lot they want to do. They are happy (http://abcnews.go.com/
An appreciative life often means a longer life. In a 2011 study, researchers at University College, London, gauged the happiness levels of people ages 52 to 79 by monitoring their feelings several times over a day. Then, five years later, the researchers examined how many of those people had died. The result? Older people who are happy have a 35 percent lower risk of dying over a five-year period than unhappy people. Even after the researchers controlled for medical conditions including cancer and diabetes, and health risks such as smoking, being happy was still linked with living longer.
"Of course, good health and financial security play a role," notes Nelson. "But study after study shows that those who see life through an appreciative lens, regardless of health or financial issues, still live a longer, happier life than those who don't."
Nelson suggests that everyone, no matter their age, adopt the appreciation approach. "You can start to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits right away," says Nelson. "Don't wait until you hit 70. Find something you love, something that will make you happy and fulfilled and then go for it. And always take time to appreciate life's ordinary pleasures, from the taste of your morning brew to the sweetness of a child's smile.
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse