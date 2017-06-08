 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Research Poster Presented at the New Jersey Cancer Retreat for New Cancer Serum Biomarker Panel

Biotech Support Group presented a poster describing a biomarker panel of cancer dysregulation derived from serum proteomic profiles, at the New Jersey Cancer Retreat held on May 25, 2017 in New Brunswick, NJ.
 
 
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ, June 7, 2017 -- Biotech Support Group presented a poster describing a biomarker panel of cancer dysregulation derived from serum proteomic profiles, at the New Jersey Cancer Retreat held on May 25, 2017 in New Brunswick, NJ.

The poster authors and title are:
Haiyan Zheng1; Swapan Roy2; Amenah Soherwardy1; Seema Rahman2; Matthew Kuruc2, 1Rutgers Center for Integrative Proteomics, Piscataway, NJ; 2Biotech Support Group LLC, Monmouth Junction, NJ, entitled "Stroma Liquid Biopsy - Proteomic Profiles for Cancer Biomarkers"

In brief, while the landscape of cancer-associated DNA mutations has supported the initial concepts for liquid biopsy, it is now overwhelmingly apparent that throughout cancer progression, there are necessary adaptive microenvironments to support metastatic disease. We now present evidence that some of the essential interactions between stroma and proliferating cells can in part, be monitored through the protein response that tracks into the vascularized tumor and re-proportions the extracellular proteins (serum) found in the general blood circulation. These patent pending proteomic patterns can now be reported as a Stroma Liquid Biopsy™.

"Here we demonstrate that our serum proteome separations workflow produces very unique data that cannot be obtained by other methods. Our next goal is to associate this knowledge and data to establish relationships with client supplied samples characterized for progressive disease or response to therapies, ultimately achieving biomarkers useful in the clinic. Consequently this cancer biomarker profile can now be commercialized for many different applications including early detection, oncology drug development and personalized therapy decisions." states Swapan Roy, Ph.D., President and Founder of Biotech Support Group.

To download the poster, visit:

http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com/v/vspfiles/templates/2...

About Biotech Support Group LLC

Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include: AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™ for lipid adsorption, HemogloBind™ and HemoVoid™ for hemoglobin removal, and NuGel™ for functional proteomics. From these innovations, the company has acquired knowledgebase and biomarker intellectual property assets that support discoveries of protein markers from blood, with special emphasis on early detection and personalized medical decisions for cancer patients. For more information, go to http://www.biotechsupportgroup.com

Contact:
Matthew Kuruc 732-274-2866
mkuruc@biotechsupportgroup.com (mailto:sales@biotechsupportgroup.com)

Contact
Matthew Kuruc
***@biotechsupportgroup.com
