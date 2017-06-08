 
News By Tag
* Healthcare Marketing
* Healthcare Communications
* Doctor-patient Relationship
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wilmington
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


Personify Health hopes to humanize, restore culture of "heads-up" healthcare

Wilmington-based healthcare brand and message company employs proven healthcare communications strategies to change face of patient-provider relationship
 
 
Humanizing Your Medical Brand
Humanizing Your Medical Brand
WILMINGTON, N.C. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Today's patients want to be heard, understood and feel genuinely cared for. But they're not, according to one study that finds more than 80% of consumers are unsatisfied with their healthcare experience. From time-spent-with-patient to medical billing issues, today's doctor's office or hospital visits seem less refuges of healing and more lairs of liability.

Personify Health, recently launched under the Bon's Eye Marketing banner, envisions a "heads-up" culture of healthcare by working with regional and national practices to bridge the gap in patient-provider communications and improve the patient experience.

So what's changed since the days of house calls, when the patient-provider relationship was as much about communication, trust and transparency as it was a prescription?

With the advent of technologies like the internet, healthcare has transformed at the speed of light. Unfortunately, most patients have not, leaving many feeling increasingly alienated by a culture of "heads-down" healthcare. In short, healthcare no longer feels human.

The Story

Using carefully scripted narratives and cinematic video techniques, Personify Health humanizes healthcare providers by featuring them beyond the white coat in various activities that personify their true nature. From these one-to-two minute videos, current and prospective patients learn about their providers, their compatibility with them, and their philosophy of care. Personify Health also uses a wide variety of other more traditional healthcare communications tools to bridge the patient-provider gap and optimize patient experience.

Media Contact
David Frederiksen
910-233-3115
***@bonseyeonline.com
End
Source:Bon's Eye Marketing / Personify Health
Email:***@bonseyeonline.com Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare Marketing, Healthcare Communications, Doctor-patient Relationship
Industry:Marketing
Location:Wilmington - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bon's Eye Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share