Local Orthodontic Practice Awards $12,000 in Student Scholarships and Teacher Appreciation Funds
Students Win DN Orthodontics' Contest on Making a Difference
The 2017 DN Orthodontics Scholarship winners from the Houston area are:
• Amber Ford- Lake Olympia Middle School
• Kylie Torres- Aragon Middle School
"We were ecstatic to review the many entries submitted by 7th and 8th grade students and learn of their enthusiasm to make a positive difference,"
DN Orthodontics has 12 offices in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. A total of 12 contest winners were chosen and awarded $500 each to put toward educational purposes and $500 toward teacher appreciation at the students' respective schools.
DN Orthodontics expects that winning this scholarship contest will do more than assist families with education expenses. They feel that this accomplishment will help inspire youth to make a positive difference in and around the community in which we live. For more information about DN Orthodontics, visit http://www.dn4smiles.com.
