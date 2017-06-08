 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Local Orthodontic Practice Awards $12,000 in Student Scholarships and Teacher Appreciation Funds

Students Win DN Orthodontics' Contest on Making a Difference
 
 
HOUSTON - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- A local orthodontic practice, DN Orthodontics, has announced that two students from the Houston area have each been awarded a $500 scholarship for their entries in the contest "Making a Difference." Additionally, each scholarship recipient's school was awarded $500 toward teacher appreciation. The contest was open to all 7th and 8th grade students in the community regardless of whether they are patients of the practice or not.  The students were asked to submit a one-page essay or 1-2-minute video on how they plan to make a difference either in their community, in their school, or for a friend.

The 2017 DN Orthodontics Scholarship winners from the Houston area are:

• Amber Ford- Lake Olympia Middle School

• Kylie Torres- Aragon Middle School

"We were ecstatic to review the many entries submitted by 7th and 8th grade students and learn of their enthusiasm to make a positive difference," said Dr. Phuong Nguyen. "At DN Orthodontics, we take pride in being active participants and giving back to the communities in which we are located. Our annual scholarship contest is both a way to inspire as well as provide meaningful educational funding to our young adults."

DN Orthodontics has 12 offices in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. A total of 12 contest winners were chosen and awarded $500 each to put toward educational purposes and $500 toward teacher appreciation at the students' respective schools.

DN Orthodontics expects that winning this scholarship contest will do more than assist families with education expenses. They feel that this accomplishment will help inspire youth to make a positive difference in and around the community in which we live.  For more information about DN Orthodontics, visit http://www.dn4smiles.com.

Media Contact
Sarah Peltier
(504) 620-3494
***@orthosynetics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@orthosynetics.com Email Verified
Email:***@orthosynetics.com
