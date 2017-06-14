 
Industry News





Media Briefing Today: Actor & Humanitarian Danny Glover's "93 Days" @ SF Black Film Festival XIX

Media Briefing today at the San Francisco Veteran's Building will give media an outline of the festival that opens with Danny Glover's Nollywood film, "93 Days," Thursday & a sneak preview today of French Film, "Mariannes Noires."
 
 
Actor & Humanitarian Danny Glover Opens SFBFF XIX June 15, 2017 in San Francisco
Actor & Humanitarian Danny Glover Opens SFBFF XIX June 15, 2017 in San Francisco
 
SAN FRANCISCO - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Media Briefing & VIP Screening at San Francisco's Veterans Building Hosted by Cesar Chavez American Legion Post 505

Who:          Kali Ray, Co-Director San Francisco Black Film Festival, Katera Crossley, Co-Director;Robin Bates Founder and Executive Director and Constance Bryan, Assistant Director of Maison Noire Américaine; Writer/Director of "Mariannes Noires," Mame-Fatou Niang; Eddie Ramirez, Founder and Executive Director of San Francisco Veterans Film Festival and OneVet One Voice representing the Cesar Chavez American Legion Post 505; and invited guests.

What:          Media Briefing for the San Francisco Black Film Festival outlining films and filmmakers and the distribution of media credentials; VIP Reception & Film screening with sneak preview of "Mariannes Noires" by Writer/Director Mame-Fatou Niang who examines the issue of racial identity of Black Women in France.

Where:          San Francisco Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue,
San Francisco, CA, 2nd Floor, Room 210

When:          Wednesday, June 14, 2016, 5:30 p.m.-6:00 Media Briefing: Open to All Media.  No reservation required for the media briefing.

6:00 p.m. -9:00 VIP Reception & Film Screening: Open to Media with reservations and invited guests.  Email media reservations for VIP Reception & Film Screening to jackiewright@wrightnow.biz by June 4:00 p.m. today.  Subject line: VIP Reception.

Why:          The San Francisco Black Film Festival, founded by the late

San Francisco Arts Impresario, Ave Montague, is a growing brand that increasingly gives a platform for emerging multicultural filmmakers and established Hollywood filmmakers to display work reflecting the African Diaspora and to interact with each other as the festival stimulates tourism.  SFBFF goes beyond entertainment. The evolving brand as it increases tourism will ultimately become an economic engine for workforce development to train and employ youth and transitioning workforce adults. Visit www.sfbff.org for more details.

Venues to date for San Francisco Black Film Festival XIX:
The Former Yoshi's @The Fillmore Heritage Center,  The African American Arts and Cultural Complex, DeYoung Museum, SPUR, The Marines' Memorial Club and Hotel, and The San Francisco Veterans Building.  "Healing the World One Film at a Time," The San Francisco Black Film Festival different venues give its audiences a "Tour of San Francisco."

Sponsors to date are California Arts Council; San Francisco Arts Commission; Comcast; PG&E; Film Bread; Rainbow Grocery; Comerica Bank; DeYoung Museum; SPUR; African American Arts and Culture Center; Marines' Memorial Association; P. Harrell Wines; Fillmore Jazz Festival; Westin St. Francis Hotel; The San Francisco Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women; Dolby Laboratories; National Coalition of Black Veteran Organizations; Cesar Chavez American Legion Post 505; The San Francisco Veterans Film Festival; Maison Noire Américaine; The San Francisco Bay View Newspaper; Block Report Radio; KPOO Radio; LaHitz Media; The Village Project; Shelly Tatum Presents; Ink Tip; San Francisco Juneteenth; Jackson Street Productions; and Wright Enterprises.

Special Thanks to Comcast for Commercials Open For All Media Use:

http://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001ovNZu5e_dPDFMpi4-FpPt7IouJ...

-30-

Editors & Reporters: RSVP to jackiewright@wrightnow.biz by 4:00 p.m. today, if you will attend the VIP Reception and Film Screening following the briefing.  Pre and post interviews are available with all participants. There are evergreen story possibilities beyond the events of the festival.

"An Intimate Night with Danny Glover" Opens the Festival and Screening of "93 Days" at the Former Yoshi's Jazz Club at the Fillmore Heritage Center, 1330 Fillmore Street in San Francisco.

Source:
Email:***@wrightnow.biz Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jun 14, 2017
