News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Media Briefing Today: Actor & Humanitarian Danny Glover's "93 Days" @ SF Black Film Festival XIX
Media Briefing today at the San Francisco Veteran's Building will give media an outline of the festival that opens with Danny Glover's Nollywood film, "93 Days," Thursday & a sneak preview today of French Film, "Mariannes Noires."
Who: Kali Ray, Co-Director San Francisco Black Film Festival, Katera Crossley, Co-Director;
What: Media Briefing for the San Francisco Black Film Festival outlining films and filmmakers and the distribution of media credentials;
Where: San Francisco Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue,
San Francisco, CA, 2nd Floor, Room 210
When: Wednesday, June 14, 2016, 5:30 p.m.-6:00 Media Briefing: Open to All Media. No reservation required for the media briefing.
6:00 p.m. -9:00 VIP Reception & Film Screening: Open to Media with reservations and invited guests. Email media reservations for VIP Reception & Film Screening to jackiewright@
Why: The San Francisco Black Film Festival, founded by the late
San Francisco Arts Impresario, Ave Montague, is a growing brand that increasingly gives a platform for emerging multicultural filmmakers and established Hollywood filmmakers to display work reflecting the African Diaspora and to interact with each other as the festival stimulates tourism. SFBFF goes beyond entertainment. The evolving brand as it increases tourism will ultimately become an economic engine for workforce development to train and employ youth and transitioning workforce adults. Visit www.sfbff.org for more details.
Venues to date for San Francisco Black Film Festival XIX:
The Former Yoshi's @The Fillmore Heritage Center, The African American Arts and Cultural Complex, DeYoung Museum, SPUR, The Marines' Memorial Club and Hotel, and The San Francisco Veterans Building. "Healing the World One Film at a Time," The San Francisco Black Film Festival different venues give its audiences a "Tour of San Francisco."
Sponsors to date are California Arts Council; San Francisco Arts Commission; Comcast; PG&E; Film Bread; Rainbow Grocery; Comerica Bank; DeYoung Museum; SPUR; African American Arts and Culture Center; Marines' Memorial Association;
Special Thanks to Comcast for Commercials Open For All Media Use:
http://r20.rs6.net/
-30-
Editors & Reporters: RSVP to jackiewright@
"An Intimate Night with Danny Glover" Opens the Festival and Screening of "93 Days" at the Former Yoshi's Jazz Club at the Fillmore Heritage Center, 1330 Fillmore Street in San Francisco.
Related Article:
Congratulations Warriors! You Told the Cavs "Not Today!" Now Take Your Seat with Danny Glover@San Francisco Black Film Festival XIX
http://www.wrightnow.biz/
San Francisco Black Film Festival XIX Will Continue Memorial Day Tribute with a Veterans and Father's Day Salute, June 18.
http://www.wrightnow.biz/
Contact
San Francisco Black Film Festival
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 14, 2017