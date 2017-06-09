News By Tag
BHC Press at Ann Arbor Book Festival Street Fair on Saturday, June 17th
A three-day event celebrating the love of books, authors, and reading.
Meet featured festival author John Darryl Winston (teen/young adult) as well as authors Barry Knister (suspense), Mackenzie Flohr (teen/young adult), J.S. Bailey (suspense), Richard L. DuMont (historical fiction), Greg Jolley (suspense), Rebecka Vigus (suspense), and Kurt Winans (science fiction and political thriller). They'll be on hand with plenty of smiles and Sharpies!
We'll be here with over 40 titles, giveaways, and lots of fun in booths 25 & 26. Whether you're a reader looking for a great book or an author looking to discuss publishing possibilities, we have something for everyone. Featured genres include contemporary fiction, romance, thriller and suspense, historical fiction, horror, fantasy, science fiction, teen and YA, nonfiction, classic books, and short story anthologies. Stop by and say hi, and be sure to pick up a free bookmark!
For more information, visit our events page at http://www.bhcpress.com/
Other festival fun includes book crawls on Thursday, June 15th and Friday, June 16th. Stop by your favorite restaurants, bars, bookstores, and shops to hear Michigan authors and poets read from their latest work. It's a great chance to chat with authors, buy a great book, and hang out. For a schedule of all authors, including BHC Press author John Darryl Winston, visit http://aabookfestival.org/
