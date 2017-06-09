 
News By Tag
* Publishing
* Reading
* Book Festival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

BHC Press at Ann Arbor Book Festival Street Fair on Saturday, June 17th

A three-day event celebrating the love of books, authors, and reading.
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Join BHC Press and our authors at the 14th annual Ann Arbor Book Festival Street Fair on Saturday, June 17th. Event takes place rain or shine from 12pm to 5pm on East Washington Street (between Fourth and Fifth Avenue) in downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Meet featured festival author John Darryl Winston (teen/young adult) as well as authors Barry Knister (suspense), Mackenzie Flohr (teen/young adult), J.S. Bailey (suspense), Richard L. DuMont (historical fiction), Greg Jolley (suspense), Rebecka Vigus (suspense), and Kurt Winans (science fiction and political thriller). They'll be on hand with plenty of smiles and Sharpies!

We'll be here with over 40 titles, giveaways, and lots of fun in booths 25 & 26. Whether you're a reader looking for a great book or an author looking to discuss publishing possibilities, we have something for everyone. Featured genres include contemporary fiction, romance, thriller and suspense, historical fiction, horror, fantasy, science fiction, teen and YA, nonfiction, classic books, and short story anthologies. Stop by and say hi, and be sure to pick up a free bookmark!

For more information, visit our events page at http://www.bhcpress.com/

Other festival fun includes book crawls on Thursday, June 15th and Friday, June 16th. Stop by your favorite restaurants, bars, bookstores, and shops to hear Michigan authors and poets read from their latest work. It's a great chance to chat with authors, buy a great book, and hang out. For a schedule of all authors, including BHC Press author John Darryl Winston, visit http://aabookfestival.org/

Contact
J. Firestone
***@bhcpress.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bhcpress.com Email Verified
Tags:Publishing, Reading, Book Festival
Industry:Books
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BHC Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share