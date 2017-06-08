 
Enhanced Amenities, Renovations Bring Stepped-up Demand at Florham Park Corporate Center

Colliers Orchestrates Four New Leases Totaling Nearly 20,000 Square Feet
 
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Four new leases totaling nearly 20,000 square feet mark notable progress at Florham Park Corporate Center in Florham Park, announced Colliers International NJ LLC Inc. (http://www.colliers.com/en-us/newyorkcity) The property's ownership, a joint venture of Bergman Real Estate Group and Rialto Capital Management, LLC, appointed Colliers as leasing agent for the two-building, 230,000-square-foot property in mid-2016.

Richard Madison, Richard J. Mirliss, Alex Vitro and Jack Callahan, based in Colliers International's Parsippany, N.J., office, head the assignment. They have negotiated commitments with COWI – North America, Inc. (http://www.cowi-na.com/), BML Public Relations, Goldberg and Company, LLC and HR Acuity (https://hracuity.com/).

Located at 25 A&B Vreeland Road, Florham Park Corporate Center features a tranquil, 14-acre campus setting and highly flexible floor plates. Amenities at the twin, 115,000-square-foot buildings recently have been enhanced with a new state-of-the-art conference and training center and adjacent employee lounge. Tenants also enjoy a renovated, full-service café, landscaped central courtyard and on-site management.

Additionally, a new fitness center with locker rooms and showers is under construction in Building 25A, while the addition of an on-site bike sharing program, yoga classes and on-site car wash/detailing services will add even more lifestyle appeal. The ownership is gearing up to renovate Florham Park Corporate Center's common areas and three-story atrium lobbies as well, with changes focused on creating an updated lounge aesthetic.

"Ownership's commitment to providing quality accommodations and a high-caliber amenities package has enhanced Florham Park Corporate Center's competitive positioning over the past year," Madison said. "At the same time, the property always has offered exceptional value and access to major road networks. This winning combination is generating stepped-up leasing interest and successful deals."

Florham Park Corporate Center can accommodate wide-ranging tenant requirements, from 1,300 square feet to 27,000 square feet on a single floor – a distinguishing quality in the local market, according to Mirliss. The Colliers team is marketing a variety of available units.

Conveniently located just three miles from Morristown Airport, 16 miles from Newark Airport and 27 miles from Midtown Manhattan, Florham Park Corporate Center offers easy access to Columbia Turnpike, routes 10 and 24, and interstates 78, 280 and 287. The property is proximate to the Livingston Mall, the Mall at Short Hills, and Marriott, Hilton and Ramada hotels.

-- End --

About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) Group Inc. is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Colliers): @Colliers andLinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC on Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc).

About Bergman Real Estate Group
Founded in 1988, Bergman Real Estate Group is a privately owned, full-service real estate investment and management company, with more than 28 years of operating history in New Jersey and other select markets.  The company's fully integrated platform includes acquisition, ownership, asset and property management, leasing and construction supervision. Bergman, which has built its success on acquiring and successfully repositioning underperforming properties, currently owns and manages 18 office buildings comprising 2.1 million square feet.  For more information, visit http://www.bergmanrealty.com.

For further information, please contact:

Evelyn Weiss Francisco, Vice President
Caryl Communications
Phone: 201-796-7788
Email: evelyn@caryl.com

