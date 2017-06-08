News By Tag
Enhanced Amenities, Renovations Bring Stepped-up Demand at Florham Park Corporate Center
Colliers Orchestrates Four New Leases Totaling Nearly 20,000 Square Feet
Richard Madison, Richard J. Mirliss, Alex Vitro and Jack Callahan, based in Colliers International's Parsippany, N.J., office, head the assignment. They have negotiated commitments with COWI – North America, Inc. (http://www.cowi-
Located at 25 A&B Vreeland Road, Florham Park Corporate Center features a tranquil, 14-acre campus setting and highly flexible floor plates. Amenities at the twin, 115,000-square-
Additionally, a new fitness center with locker rooms and showers is under construction in Building 25A, while the addition of an on-site bike sharing program, yoga classes and on-site car wash/detailing services will add even more lifestyle appeal. The ownership is gearing up to renovate Florham Park Corporate Center's common areas and three-story atrium lobbies as well, with changes focused on creating an updated lounge aesthetic.
"Ownership's commitment to providing quality accommodations and a high-caliber amenities package has enhanced Florham Park Corporate Center's competitive positioning over the past year," Madison said. "At the same time, the property always has offered exceptional value and access to major road networks. This winning combination is generating stepped-up leasing interest and successful deals."
Florham Park Corporate Center can accommodate wide-ranging tenant requirements, from 1,300 square feet to 27,000 square feet on a single floor – a distinguishing quality in the local market, according to Mirliss. The Colliers team is marketing a variety of available units.
Conveniently located just three miles from Morristown Airport, 16 miles from Newark Airport and 27 miles from Midtown Manhattan, Florham Park Corporate Center offers easy access to Columbia Turnpike, routes 10 and 24, and interstates 78, 280 and 287. The property is proximate to the Livingston Mall, the Mall at Short Hills, and Marriott, Hilton and Ramada hotels.
