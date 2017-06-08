Country(s)
Industry News
Indian Sub-continent specialist tour operator, Travel With Us, has opened an office in the US and is ready to work with even more US travel agents!
Travel With US intimately knows its destinations and local experiences, but they also know how to personally and efficiently handle difficult situations with tour participants, making the travelers happy and the travel agent's job easy.
According Saigal, the New Delhi-headquartered, family-owned and operated, full-service DMC, spanning two generations, "lives by the philosophy that travelling can never be confined to a 'mere visit.'" In other words, Travel With Us goes to great lengths to offer pioneering itineraries to India, Bhutan, Tibet, Nepal, and Sri Lanka with more depth and more complete and fulfilling experiences.
In Varanasi, as the sun rises, travelers take an early morning boat excursion on the holy river Ganges to see the bathing Ghats and cremation site. In Udaipur, guests don't just visit the magnificent City Palace overlooking Lake Pichola, they continue 12 ½ miles more to the 8th Century ruins of the Nagda Jain temples. In Jaipur, guests ascend the hill like real Indians, on elephant back, to visit Sheesh Mahal and other palaces within the Amber Fort. In Chennai, tour participants go beyond the sightseeing tour of Mahabalipuram, whose seashore is famous for its 7th Century rock temples; they also meet with silk artisans in nearby Kanchipuram, a city itself famous for its silk and for its 1000 temples dating to the 2nd Century. Additionally, TWU specializes in luxury train excursions: The Golden Chariot, the Palace on Wheels, the Maharaja Express, the Royal Rajasthan on Wheels, and the Deccan Odyssey all introduce travelers to the true heritage of India in superior comfort and elegant style.
However, in addition to truly knowing their destination and product, the TWU team are experts in planning, logistics, and problem resolution. "They are the extension of their travel agent partners," said Marta Anicic, a Tzell Travel Specialist. Marta used Travel With Us to arrange a 40-person group trip called, "Retracing the steps of Buddha." The tour was led by a renowned meditation master, and Marta was more than satisfied. "TWU arranged internal Indian flights, buses, trains, hotels, entrance fees, meals, anything you can imagine that this high demand group asked for. When one women on the tour injured her leg in a restaurant, Shyam called her immediately."
Travel With Us creates special itineraries, customized tours, stopover packages, and programs for Meetings, Incentives and Conferences that feature or focus on: Nature & Adventure, Fairs & Festivals, Ayurveda & Yoga, and gourmet & culinary indulgences. They will also arrange just hotel bookings!
Pricing varies greatly depending upon the level of service, details & quantity of private experiences, number of travelers, mode of transportation, distance traveled, etc. Travel agent commission starts at 10% and goes up with volume. Net rates for groups are also available.
For more information visit: http://www.travelwithusindia.com/
Contact
Marian Goldberg,
Marian Goldberg Marketing Communications
***@mariangoldbergcomm.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse