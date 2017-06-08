News By Tag
From Strength To Strength For Powerhouse Historical Fiction Author Petken
Highly Acclaimed Author Jana Petken Announced That The Conclusion To Her High Profile Series "The Flock Trilogy" Would Be Released On June 15th.
In this fast-paced conclusion to her series, the Sagrat militiamen suspend their hunt for Alejandro and return to Valencia to discover that they have become the prey.
When Rafael Perato is abducted at the Inquisitor's funeral, he finds himself facing a new and dangerous enemy. What his captor wants with him is unclear, but as the days turn to weeks Rafael is plunged deeper and deeper into a web of deceit and betrayal.
David Sanz is marked for death after he uncovers a deadly secret and must choose between his duty to find Rafael Perato and his need to evade capture.
Since Petken released her first book, "The Guardian of Secrets," in 2014, she has been hailed as one of the best historical fiction writers on the market. Her "Mercy Carver Series" maintained that highly-acclaimed trend, and "The Gathering of the Damned" from the Flock Trilogy looks likely to continue her journey as one of the best-selling historical fiction writers of today. Reviewers have already hailed the book as a fine conclusion with one calling attention to its 'brilliant characters and riveting plots that make The Gathering of The Damned an epic conclusion to The Flock Trilogy.'
You can purchase your copy from Amazon here. You can also learn more about Jana Petken by visiting her website (https://janapetkenauthor.com/
