From Strength To Strength For Powerhouse Historical Fiction Author Petken

Highly Acclaimed Author Jana Petken Announced That The Conclusion To Her High Profile Series "The Flock Trilogy" Would Be Released On June 15th.
 
 
"The Flock Trilogy" available now from Amazon
NEW YORK - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Historical fiction author Jana Petken announced earlier this month that she would be releasing her new book, "The Gathering of the Damned," on June 15th. Petken, currently one of the top selling historical fiction authors in the UK and US with several high-profile hits, has been working on this sequel for several months.

In this fast-paced conclusion to her series, the Sagrat militiamen suspend their hunt for Alejandro and return to Valencia to discover that they have become the prey.

When Rafael Perato is abducted at the Inquisitor's funeral, he finds himself facing a new and dangerous enemy. What his captor wants with him is unclear, but as the days turn to weeks Rafael is plunged deeper and deeper into a web of deceit and betrayal.

David Sanz is marked for death after he uncovers a deadly secret and must choose between his duty to find Rafael Perato and his need to evade capture.

Since Petken released her first book, "The Guardian of Secrets," in 2014, she has been hailed as one of the best historical fiction writers on the market. Her "Mercy Carver Series" maintained that highly-acclaimed trend, and "The Gathering of the Damned" from the Flock Trilogy looks likely to continue her journey as one of the best-selling historical fiction writers of today. Reviewers have already hailed the book as a fine conclusion with one calling attention to its 'brilliant characters and riveting plots that make The Gathering of The Damned an epic conclusion to The Flock Trilogy.'

You can purchase your copy from Amazon here. You can also learn more about Jana Petken by visiting her website (https://janapetkenauthor.com/), her blog or emailing her directly at petkenj@gmail.com.

Nick Wale
Book
Books
New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
