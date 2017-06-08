News By Tag
Minding Our Business to Support Rivera Community Middle School's Year-End Entrepreneurship Project
Minding Our Business (MOB), a nonprofit that offers a Summer Program and After School Service Learning Program to teach middle school students about entrepreneurship, is providing "start up" funding to get the Rivera project underway. "I am very pleased to have the opportunity to support the Rivera Middle School project", says Kevin Wortham, MOB Executive Director. "This type of program not only keeps students excited, motivated and engaged through the end of the school year, it also strengthens their communication, math and business skills while building their self-confidence"
Trapp will select one group as winner of the competition, and they will continue to grow their business during the next school year. Students will determine the cost of making their product, the selling price and the profit to be made. Any profits made by the entrepreneurial group will go toward the cost of their school trips next year.
"I am very excited that the teachers have chosen this to close out the school year in our building", said Melanie Taylor, Math Leader at Rivera Community Middle School. "The students are all excited at the possibility of running a business next year, and I am looking forward to the presentations and to see what the students propose. I am also very thankful for the partnership we share with MOB and the gift of support they are giving to our winning Team!", adds Taylor.
MOB operates a 12-week after-school Service Learning program that teaches students about starting and running a business—developing business ideas, crafting a business plan, identifying start-up funding and launching their product. Similarly, they also offer a five-week Summer Program at Rider University that serves at-risk youth throughout Mercer County. Both programs are conducted with the assistance of Rider student mentors, who help guide middle school students through each stage of their business venture. At the completion of each program, a Market Fair Day is held when students can showcase their business and product. "Market Fair Day truly puts the students' business acumen to the test, and it's exciting and inspiring to see these motivated young people succeed and exhibit pride in their accomplishments,"
MOB has been serving the Trenton community since 1997, encouraging low-income youth to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by supporting, mentoring and educating student participants from business start-up to launching their product.If you are interested in obtaining more information about MOB's Programs or would like to make a donation to support their efforts, please visit the Minding Our Business website at www.minding-
If you would like more information about the business competition at Rivera Middle School on June 16th, please contact Melanie Taylor at mtaylor@trenton.k12.nj.us.
Contact
Kevin Wortham
609-731-9311
kevin@minding-
