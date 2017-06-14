Hair Club Highlights Proven Hair Loss Solutions In Celebration of National Men's Health Week

Screen Shot 2017-06-14 at 11.39.46 AM

Contact

Lauren Hills

The Buzz Agency

***@thebuzzagency.net Lauren HillsThe Buzz Agency

End

-- According to the American Hair Loss Association®, 85% of men over the age of 50 will experience significant hair loss. So, to kick off National Men's Health Week, which begins June 12, Hair Club, the leading provider of proven hair loss solutions across North America, is sharing four facts every man should know about hair loss and how they can treat it.Androgenetic alopecia, also known as male pattern baldness, is the cause for over 95% of all men's hair loss. By age 35, two-thirds of American men will see noticeable hair loss. Some men may even begin losing their hair in their late teens or early twenties. Hair loss can also be the result of illness, surgical procedures, stress, or a change in hormone levels, among other factors.While the main cause of alopecia, or hair loss, is male pattern baldness, other types of hair loss conditions can occur, including alopecia areata, alopecia totalis and telogen effluvium. For more information about these and other hair loss conditions, view Hair Club's website.3.Everyone experiences at least some hair loss in their lifetime, but male pattern baldness is a genetic condition that cannot be prevented. There is no "cure", but Hair Club offers proven solutions that have worked for hundreds of thousands of men for the past 40+ years.Hair Club's proven hair loss solutions include non-surgical and surgical* options, as well as a range of exclusive products and services.Exclusive to Hair Club, Xtrands® is a non-invasive, volumizing solution that adds fullness and density to thinning hair. Xtrands is ideal for men in the earlier stages of hair loss.Xtrands is not an adhesive attachment and will not cover up your existing hair. Instead, multiple strands of precision hair are locked onto your individual, growing "host" hairs near the root. Precision hair is bound together in groupings of 2-4 strands and will separate when shampooed, allowing for an immediate increase in density.Xtrands+® offers men with moderate to advanced hair loss the opportunity to dramatically transform their appearance. Recreate the look and feel of your own hair regardless of age, hair texture or level of hair loss. For over four decades, thousands of clients across North America have taken advantage of this proven solution to restore their hair. Faster and less expensive than surgery, men can get the look they want in as little as four weeks.FUT is a surgical hair restoration technique that gives clients permanent results. The technique includes extracting a strip of skin containing multiple follicular units from the client's donor area, usually at the back of the head. The strip is then dissected into individual follicular units, or grafts, for transplantation to thinning areas. This outpatient procedure is performed by the affiliated physicians at Bosley Medical Group.Follicular unit extraction (FUE) is an advanced surgical hair restoration technique that provides permanent results. The procedure involves extracting one hair follicle at a time and is less invasive than more traditional hair restoration surgeries. This outpatient procedure is performed by the affiliated physicians at Bosley Medical Group.If you're in the early stages of hair loss, EXT® may be the perfect solution for you. EXT is a combination of at-home products and in-center services that improve the look and feel of your hair. The program includes FDA-approved minoxidil, which is clinically proven to slow the progression of hair loss and regrow some hair. EXT includes digital progress tracking using the latest technology and exclusive salon services like relaxing scalp therapies to stimulate blood flow to the scalp.Hair Club is proud to offer cutting-edge, innovative laser technology to help eligible clients win the battle against hair loss. Low-level laser (light) therapy, also known as LLLT, stimulates cellular activity in the hair follicles to help slow or minimize certain types of hair loss. This advanced technology is safe, effective and easy to use."Hair loss is something that impacts men both physically and mentally," said Lee Zoppa, Vice President of Marketing and Advertising. "The key is to understand how and why hair loss happens, then find a customized solution that works."Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America's number one provider of proven hair loss solutions. For more than forty years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has nearly 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. Aderans brands in the U.S. include Bosley®, and Bosley Medical Group. *Professional hair transplantation services provided by the affiliated physicians of Bosley Medical Group. Please note that no procedures are performed at Bosley until the patient has been examined, diagnosed and accepted for treatment by a Bosley physician.