Harris Jewelry Fort Benning Exchange - Troop Care Package 'Pack-Out' this weekend!

--Join Harris Jewelry™ on, at, for a special GRAND OPENING Event!will be on site with donated goods and willand shipto a deployed unit!Harris is not your typical jewelry store! Each Harris Jewelry™ store is proudly decorated with memorabilia and photographs honoring the bases and units from the communities it serves. Many have described their stores as a cross between a jewelry store and a military museum. Their 'Fort Benning collection' includes interesting pieces - from WWII to present – including a'flying' in the middle of the store and a '' promoting Operation Troop Aid® (CFC#26493). Feel free just to stop by and look –In 2012, Harris began a new program called Operation: Teddy Bear®. Its purpose was to provide care packages for service members overseas through the sale of uniformed teddy bears. Their campaign has already raised over $875,000, which has been donated to support the military assistance charity, Operation Troop Aid®. And from June 16-18, for every military teddy bear sold at Harris Jewelry's Fort Benning Exchange location,GRAND OPENING INFORMATIONHarris Jewelry™ celebrates the Grand Opening of its newest location this weekend in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service shopping center located on Fort Benning. Grand Opening Weekend kicks-off Friday, June 16with an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Harris offers watches, fashion and bridal jewelry – including their exclusive Dress Bluescollection.Harris Jewelry™ provides special financing for Active Duty, Retired Military and Government Employees. As part of their Grand Opening Celebration, Harris will offer Buy One, Get One Half Off and a chance to win a $1,000 Shopping Spree.COMPANY INFORMATIONHarris Jewelry™ was founded in 1955 by Jerome L. Harris, a Marine and World War II Veteran. It was his belief that U.S. Military Service Personnel were entitled to purchase jewelry at a store specifically created for their needs. Harris Jewelry™ continues his mission today by offering military communities quality jewelry and watches while providing exceptional customer service.For over 60 years, the Harris Family has been proud to give back to the communities they serve through charitable donations, including sponsorship of troop recognition programs at many installations across the United States.Harris Jewelry™ operates 25 stores nationwide.