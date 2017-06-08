 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

MHY Family Services to Reinstitute Residential Treatment Facility For Adolescent Girls

The new facility is slated to open in fall 2017 and will serve girls ages 12 to 17 on MHY's Mars campus
 
 
MHY Family Services
MHY Family Services
 
MARS, Pa. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- MHY Family Services (MHY) is a leading behavioral health organization that serves at-risk youth and their families. Similar organizations throughout the region are reducing or eliminating residential services to youth with emotional and behavioral issues, leaving them and their families without access to appropriate care. MHY is committed to serving youth suffering from severe emotional trauma and has announced the re-launch of their Girls' RTF program this fall. The program was previously offered until 2016 when MHY elected to suspend the program.

MHY recognized a glaring need for trauma-informed treatment programming for girls. To fill this crucial gap, MHY is restructuring their previous residential treatment facility (RTF) to offer a comprehensive, gender specific girls' program. This will provide a more intimate, targeted approach designed to help adolescent girls reach the other side of trauma.

"There is no other program like this in the region," said Lisa Schiller, MHY's Executive Director. "Our new Girls' RTF will not only provide gender specific programming, it will provide the tools needed to recover from significant mental health and behavioral issues. It will also keep these girls close to home and near their families, hopefully making it easier to heal."

The program is designed to be sensitive and attentive to the unique developmental needs of teenage girls. Girls' RTF will be based on trauma-focused, cognitive behavior therapy with a concentration on individual sessions, consistent meetings with psychiatrists and at-home family sessions. The program's treatment length will be six to twelve months with the expectation that clients will reunite with their family, school and community successfully.

MHY is working with Slippery Rock based, Ligo Architects on a plan to remodel an existing building on MHY's campus. The current two-story floor plan of the designated space will be transformed into a one-story living space that will accommodate eight girls, ages 12 to 17.

The anticipated budget is expected to be approximately $300,000. Beyond the renovation costs, the Girls' RTF program will be sustained through reimbursements from Managed Care Organizations to support its day-to-day operations. MHY is actively seeking partnership to assist in the renovation of the facility space.

For more information on MHY Family Services and to find out how to support the new Girls' RTF program, visit https://www.mhyfamilyservices.org.

Source:MHY Family Services
