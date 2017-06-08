 
June 2017





Cape Coral City Council Member Rick Williams seeks re-election to City Council District 6

Council Member Richard "Rick" Williams has officially announced his bid for re-election to the Cape Coral City Council, District 6 which he first won in 2013
 
 
Cape Coral City Council Member Rick Williams
Cape Coral City Council Member Rick Williams
 
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Council Member Richard "Rick" Williams has officially announced his bid for re-election to the Cape Coral City Council, District 6 which he first won in 2013. Originally from Connecticut, Williams has been a resident of Cape Coral for 13 years and has been the voice of common sense policies on the council and as Mayor Pro Tem, tackling the city's most pressing short- and long-term needs.

Williams was the founder and architect of Cape Coral's first-ever Youth Council, a vehicle for our youth to actively participate in city government, providing the city with their valuable insights and feedback. He is Chairman of the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and has sat on many of its subcommittees in recent years. Williams is also an active member of the Environment, Energy and Natural Resources Legislative Committee for the Florida League of Cities.

Issues he has supported include reducing the city's property millage tax rates, overhauling employee pay structure, employee retention, public safety initiatives, road paving, street lights for students, veterans housing, and a backlog of capital improvements. The community has also benefitted from his leadership in many local service organizations and raising money for many local charities and social causes.

Williams' agenda for the next four years will center around advancing youth initiatives, managing affordable, smart growth for the city, strengthening business growth and opportunities, moving promising destination developments forward, focusing on water and environmental issues, meeting the needs of veterans, and keeping a lid on taxes.

Williams retired from the U.S. Navy after 22 years of service and later managed GE Clinical Services' National Service Center in New York, a division of GE Medical Systems. As he did in 2013, Williams plans a grassroots, listening campaign. For a full biography, accomplishments and agenda or to volunteer to help in the campaign, please visit http://RickForCapeCoral.com.

