Lennar's Marisol at Fiddyment Farm Offers The Trinidad Plan
"This home has a fantastic layout with a stunning master suite located on the first floor and all the secondary bedrooms on the second story," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "This beautiful home combines beautiful design with quality Everything's Included® features at no extra cost to offer great value."
The Trinidad plan provides 3,141 square feet of living space in total. Downstairs, enter through the charming porch into the entryway to find a gourmet kitchen with huge center island and walk-in pantry, along with an open-concept dining and great room that has the option to lead out to a covered back patio. A three-bay garage that features a mud room is a convenient touch along with the downstairs half bathroom. The luxurious master suite includes a sitting or retreat area, large walk-in closet and upscale master bathroom with dual vanities, bathtub and separate shower.
Upstairs are four secondary bedrooms, one of which has its own private bathroom, another with a walk-in closet. An additional upstairs full-sized bathroom features a dual vanity to provide more space for busy families. A supersized bonus room is a great secondary living area.
Every new Lennar home comes with a high level of standard features through the Everything's Include® program, all at no additional cost to the buyer. At Marisol, homeowners enjoy items such as solar electric packages, programmable thermostats and irrigation systems, 9' ceilings, European-style cabinetry, GE® stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops and so much more.
For interested homeshoppers who want to see The Trinidad plan for themselves, this home is modeled and also available as part The Redwood Collection at Parkside, located in the Vineyard Creek neighborhood of Sacramento. That Welcome Home Center is located at 1787 Late Harvest Way.
Set in Roseville, Marisol at Fiddyment Farm is a perfect community for growing families due to its beautiful location and great school district. The Marisol Welcome Home Center is located at 108 Vista Verde Court. Call 916-905-1612 or visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
