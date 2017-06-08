 
News By Tag
* Charity
* Music
* Nyc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


Janey Street To Support & Honor Gilda's Club Nyc With Hometown Showcase on June 28th

LIVE at the CUTTING ROOM in NYC to Celebrate her Brand New Album - In My Own Skin
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Charity
Music
Nyc

Industry:
Music

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Janey Street will be in NYC on June 28th for a special performance at theCutting Room celebrating her brand new album - In My Own Skin - due June 23rd

Proceeds to benefit Gilda's Club NYC with special guests Cindy Alexander, Chelsea Williams and other surprises.

Gilda's Club reaches over 20,000 people per year with support to individuals who have a cancer diagnosis, their caregiver, or someone who has lost a loved one to cancer.

This  Cutting Room show is Janey's triumphant return to her hometown celebrating her album's release.

For more information, tickets and showtimes please visit: www.janeystreet.com

For the new CD Pre-Sale and Special Offer please visit:http://www.blueelan.com/janey-street-store

About Janey Street
Janey Street started in music at a very young age. By 19 she had two record deals before ultimately signing to the Arista Records roster by the Hit Man himself, Clive Davis. In short order, two singles, "Under the Clock" and "Say Hello To Ronnie," charted on Billboard as STREET settled into her new Oceanside home in Southern California.  Janey continued to play around LA and wrote many songs behind the scenes. When her longtime friend & summer camp bunkmate,  Janis Ian, suggested Janey come to Nashville, a series of writing dates awaited her and she decided to stick around.  Publishing deals followed, in addition to writing for film and TV.  She mentored young songwriters, gave house concerts, opened one memorable night for Levon Helm at The Ramble at the Barn in Woodstock and conducted workshops, for the Nashville Songwriters Association (NSAI) at their chapters all over the country.   In 2015, Blue Elan label owner, and Janey Street fan, Kirk Pasich, called offering her a new record deal. My Side of Paradise, featuring the single,I'm Not the Girl (https://youtu.be/RmHndUHSxrU),  was released in 2016,  Proving, it's never too late to start again.



About Gilda's Club NYC
Gilda's Club NYC (GCNYC) was founded in 1995 in memory of Gilda Radner, the talented comedian and original cast member of Saturday Night Live who passed away in 1989 from ovarian cancer. GCNYC's mission is to support, educate and empower cancer patients and their families.  A cancer diagnosis can be an extremely isolating experience which triggers many emotions including fear, anger, depression and an overwhelming sense of helplessness.  Men, women, teens, and children attend support groups, educational lectures and healthy lifestyle workshops, free of charge, at our West Village Clubhouse and at our offsite program with hospital and community partners around NYC.  At Gilda's Club NYC, we believe no one should face cancer alone.  www.gildasclubnyc.org

Contact
Michelle Gutenstein
***@me.com
End
Source:
Email:***@me.com Email Verified
Tags:Charity, Music, Nyc
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mad ink, PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share