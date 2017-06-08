News By Tag
* Charity
* Music
* Nyc
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Janey Street To Support & Honor Gilda's Club Nyc With Hometown Showcase on June 28th
LIVE at the CUTTING ROOM in NYC to Celebrate her Brand New Album - In My Own Skin
Proceeds to benefit Gilda's Club NYC with special guests Cindy Alexander, Chelsea Williams and other surprises.
Gilda's Club reaches over 20,000 people per year with support to individuals who have a cancer diagnosis, their caregiver, or someone who has lost a loved one to cancer.
This Cutting Room show is Janey's triumphant return to her hometown celebrating her album's release.
For more information, tickets and showtimes please visit: www.janeystreet.com
For the new CD Pre-Sale and Special Offer please visit:http://www.blueelan.com/
About Janey Street
Janey Street started in music at a very young age. By 19 she had two record deals before ultimately signing to the Arista Records roster by the Hit Man himself, Clive Davis. In short order, two singles, "Under the Clock" and "Say Hello To Ronnie," charted on Billboard as STREET settled into her new Oceanside home in Southern California. Janey continued to play around LA and wrote many songs behind the scenes. When her longtime friend & summer camp bunkmate, Janis Ian, suggested Janey come to Nashville, a series of writing dates awaited her and she decided to stick around. Publishing deals followed, in addition to writing for film and TV. She mentored young songwriters, gave house concerts, opened one memorable night for Levon Helm at The Ramble at the Barn in Woodstock and conducted workshops, for the Nashville Songwriters Association (NSAI) at their chapters all over the country. In 2015, Blue Elan label owner, and Janey Street fan, Kirk Pasich, called offering her a new record deal. My Side of Paradise, featuring the single,I'm Not the Girl (https://youtu.be/
About Gilda's Club NYC
Gilda's Club NYC (GCNYC) was founded in 1995 in memory of Gilda Radner, the talented comedian and original cast member of Saturday Night Live who passed away in 1989 from ovarian cancer. GCNYC's mission is to support, educate and empower cancer patients and their families. A cancer diagnosis can be an extremely isolating experience which triggers many emotions including fear, anger, depression and an overwhelming sense of helplessness. Men, women, teens, and children attend support groups, educational lectures and healthy lifestyle workshops, free of charge, at our West Village Clubhouse and at our offsite program with hospital and community partners around NYC. At Gilda's Club NYC, we believe no one should face cancer alone. www.gildasclubnyc.org
Contact
Michelle Gutenstein
***@me.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse