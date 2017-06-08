Country(s)
Industry News
Sales Lead Management Week is October 16-20, 2017
SLMA will Offer Podcasts on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and How They Affect Sales Lead Management Processes
LYNDEN, Wash. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) announced that October 16-20 will be Sales Lead Management Week this year. SLMA founder James Obermayer said, "This has traditionally been a week that many companies use as a platform to talk about the importance of a sales lead management process for B2B and B2C companies. They have also spotlighted their own products and services for managing sales leads using podcasts and webinars."
Susan Finch, co-producer of the SLMA Radio Today podcast program, said, "In this tenth year of Sales Lead Management Week, the SLMA will offer a choice of podcast programs from the Funnel Radio Channel that discusses how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are used in the sales lead management process."
Other executives familiar with the SLMA said:
"AI will soon reshape lead management as we know it. The maturation of this technology presents both exciting opportunities and significant challenges for sales and marketing professionals. The long-term implications of AI will be top of mind during Sales Lead Management Week." - Prayag Narula, CEO of LeadGenius
From Badger Maps, CEO Steve Benson said, "Sales lead management has become increasingly important, hence the reason for SLMA Week. It's becoming faster, more automated, and more effective, making sales even more competitive. Buyers are more educated and there is less administrative work thanks to better tools that enable the salesperson. For example, Badger Maps help sales reps manage their leads more efficiently so they can focus on their best and most important prospects, leads and customers when in the field. Having all the information about leads and customers in one place allows reps to connect with them in a more authentic way while increasing their productivity."
Participating in Sales Lead Management Week
This is a week for software and service companies to provide webinars, seminars, podcasts, speeches and blog entries that discuss the importance of lead follow-up and ROI reporting for lead generation. "Managing inquiries," Obermayer said, "is managing revenue." This is the tenth annual Sales Lead Management Week; the first SLM Week took place in October 2007.
About the Sales Lead Management Association
The mission of the Sales Lead Management Association is to help companies become successful in the critical business process of managing sales leads, which we believe manages revenue. Membership is free. For information, call Sue Campanale at 360-933-1259. The Sales Lead Management Association is a division of the Funnel Media Group, LLC.
Media Contact
Susan Campanale
3609331259
***@salesleadmgmtassn.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse