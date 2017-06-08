Over 700 free bags of produce to be delivered to the homes of seniors this Saturday

On Saturday, over 100 community volunteers, businesses and groups will participate in Meals On Wheels of Tampa's Produce On Wheels (POW!) program. This program, will help increase senior access to fresh produce.

-- On Saturday, June 17th, over 100 communityvolunteers, businesses and groups will participate in Meals On Wheels of Tampa'sProduce On Wheels (POW!) program. This program, partnered with Feeding TampaBay, will help increase senior and homebound access to fresh produce. Dedicatedvolunteers will give their time, vehicle, and gas to deliver free, pre-packed bags of freshfruits and vegetables to 700 home delivered meal recipients (HDM) on Saturdaymorning. Special thanks to the employees of Melting Pot (a Front Burner Brand), Bankof America, HDR Engineering, Inc., Kforce Inc., Mezrah Consulting, and Moffitt CancerCenter for helping to load cars and deliver routes on this day.There are still 6 routes available for volunteers to sign up to deliver on Saturday. Pleasevisit www.MOWTampa.org/programs/pow to select a route, or explore other ways tohelp.This month's free bag of produce will include: an orange, a pear, an apple, kale, chard,cherry tomatoes, a sweet potato, some salad dressing, and additional items donated byFeeding Tampa Bay.In response to this program, Meals On Wheels of Tampa has developed partnershipswith the following groups: Sweetwater Organic Community Farm, Sanwa Farmer'sMarket, Feeding Tampa Bay, University of South Florida, Tampa Bay Network to EndHunger, and others. Their generous contributions have enhanced this month's delivery.This monthly event is very exciting for Meals On Wheels of Tampa to further theirmission of nourishing, enriching, and strengthening the independent lives of thehomebound and seniors in Tampa. POW! was developed in response to resultscollected from a survey that was sent out to all 700 HDM recipients last year."This is such a blessing because I can no longer shop for fresh food. Many thanks to allwho helped with this program, it is wonderful! Especially the volunteers who came tosee me on a Saturday-what a treat!"said Delores, HDM recipient on the Meals OnWheels of Tampa program.In addition to increasing access to produce, this opportunity has increased volunteeropenings for those unavailable to deliver meals during the week.Recipients also receive an educational handout that highlights the nutritionaladvantages of the items in the bag, tips to reduce waste, recipe ideas, and producesafety. Feedback was recently collected from recipients and volunteers assisting in theevaluation of the program to continue to improve its impact on senior nutrition.Professors and graduate students from USF's College of Public Health assisted theMeals On Wheels of Tampa staff in evaluating the effectiveness of POW! on Tampa'shomebound citizens. Pre-test, post-test, and process evaluation surveys werecompleted during 2016. These tests revealed recipients were consuming an additionalserving of fresh fruit and half a serving of vegetables each day. This data was recentlypublished in the Florida Public Health Review Journal for other programs to learn fromall over the world. In order to keep increasing the impact of POW! on recipients, MealsOn Wheels of Tampa is currently looking for funding to expand the program to dailydeliveries.Future POW! delivery dates are Saturday, July 15 th , August 19 th , September 16 th , andOctober 21 st . Interested in delivering POW? Sign up by visitingwww.MOWTampa.org/programs/pow or call (813) 238-8410.About Meals On Wheels of Tampa:Meals On Wheels of Tampa has been committed to nourishing and enriching theindependent lives of the homebound and seniors of Tampa since 1975. Today, MealsOn Wheels of Tampa serves over 700 people with a hot meal during the lunch hour.Meals On Wheels of Tampa is a 4-star charity and relies on its community for supportby not accepting government funding.If you would like to start receiving meals or if you know someone in need, please visitwww.MOWTampa.org or call (813) 238-8410 today.