June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

America Green Solar has Created the ULTIMATE Program in which EVERYONE can Succeed!

 
NEW YORK - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar-AGS, the company whose motto is: "Go Green, Save Green!", has created the GREEN TEAM PROGRAM! This is a revolutionary program that promises to be as efficient and simple in which ANYONE can become a successful partner in matter of months. "Whether you want to serve the environment or just make some extra cash, you can do it anywhere anytime. The only requirement to have is a positive attitude, which the company considers is ALL YOU NEED to succeed in the program", says America Green Solar.

AGS' program provides all the tools and training needed to start a brand-new career! The company truly believes that the success of its employees contributes to the overall mission of the company, and doesn't hesitate to dedicate time and money in training and guidance. "Current Green Team members all around the nation are earning thousands for helping average Americans go green and save the world from dirty energy!" states AGS. Moreover, Green Team Members can qualify for certain incentives by reaching specific sales goals. Additionally, the room for growth is limitless, as Green Team Members can ultimately open up their own branch management office with their own team of consultants anywhere in the nation.

Applicants that have a passion for environmental sustainability and America's Clean Energy Movement are encouraged to apply - please send all resumes to savetheplanet@americagreensolar.com

https://www.americagreensolar.com/

America Green Solar
www.americagreensolar.com
***@americagreensolar.com
Source:
Email:***@americagreensolar.com
Tags:Solar Energy, Sustainability, Renewable Energy
Industry:Environment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
