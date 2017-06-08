 
Amtech Electrocircuits CEO Launches New Electronics Networking Group

 
CANTON, Mich. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Jay Patel, president and CEO of Amtech Electrocircuits (http://www.amelectro.com/), has announced the launch of an Electronics Development and Manufacturing (EDM) Meet Up Group.

"When I realized that there was no place for people in the electronics industry to come together and learn from each other, I decided I wanted to change that," said Patel.

The free sessions will be held monthly at Automation Alley, 2675 Bellingham Drive, Troy, MI. At the meetings, electronics professionals will be able to discuss and share information about new advancements in electronics, share resources and problem solve.

The first meeting is Wednesday, June 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. After the meeting, participants can go across the street to Joe Kool's to "hang out" and get to know each other.

"I think that we can all learn something from each other," said Patel.


About Amtech Electrocircuits

Amtech Electrocircuits, a family business now in its second generation, provides electronics manufacturing services (Circuit Board Assembly). Amtech is able to help customers manage costs in a smart, sustainable and repeatable way, through software and hardware automation, locally so they do not have to go across our borders for this service. They also offer free defect testing, a service not available to smaller firms in the U.S. Learn more about www.amelectro.com.
Source:Amtech Electrocircuits
