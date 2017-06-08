'Tours at Your Feet' releases new Phone App 'New Orleans at Your Feet'

Tour this Historical City on a Budget. Completely narrated with step-by-step directions.

-- Your phone is your tour guide.is a new App available on both the Apple App store and the Google play store.As every building is started with a foundation, New Orleans started with the. Back in 1718 when these streets were marshes and Louisiana was little more than a bold idea, New Orleans began its life in Jackson Square. This historical Square is at the center of what is now called the French Quarter. TheApp includes description and narration of 37 locations throughout this historic district. The affordable tour price: $2.99When the United States purchased Louisiana from France in 1803, Americans were eager to begin putting down roots in the city of New Orleans. Early district planners envisioned a neighborhood with just a couple of houses per block; each house surrounded by a large garden of flowering plants and trees. Hence the name,. This 31-location tour on theApp isNew Orleans is undeniably one of the oldest cities in the United States. Could it be that it is also one of the most haunted? Ghostly stories of the unearthly goings-on in this beautiful historic city are both interesting and bone chilling. The undead residence of New Orleans' underbelly may be nothing more than mystery, but withas your tour guide, each location's history will unearth some answers.: $2.99"This app was a pleasant surprise and a good alternative to the expensive tours of the city. The directions the app provided were spot on and the tour narration was very insightful. The ghost tour and the eco tour were the best ones in my opinion for which we paid less than $7 altogether. Highly recommend this app to anyone that loves to learn more not only about the history of the city, but of US history in general. Had we not stumbled across this app we would've missed a ton of things that are easy to overlook in the city saved a good deal of money. Great job with this app!!" - by Alreadytaken007 (Review from the Apple Store)'Tours at Your Feet' is a DBA of Walking Tours, Inc., a Florida Corporation. Our mission is to provide interactive tour apps to entertain and educate the public at a reasonable price. New Orleans is the first city completed. We are currently working on Charleston, SC; Savannah, GA; St. Augustine, FL, and Key West, Fl.