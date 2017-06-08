 
News By Tag
* Focus Chin Spoiler
* Chin Spoiler
* Carbon Fiber Spoiler
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Riverside
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

2016-2018 Ford Focus RS Carbon Fiber Chin Spoiler

 
 
2016-2018 Focus RS Carbon Fiber Chin Spoiler
2016-2018 Focus RS Carbon Fiber Chin Spoiler
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Focus Chin Spoiler
Chin Spoiler
Carbon Fiber Spoiler

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Riverside - California - US

Subject:
Products

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- BOD-146-150

Want to Stand Out from the Crowd? Then take a look at our NXT Generation 2016-18 Ford Focus RS Carbon Fiber Chin Spoiler!

California Pony Cars///  proudly announces another high quality and cutting-edge accessory for the popular 2016-2018 Ford Focus RS. This OEM style 2016-2018 Ford Focus RS Carbon Fiber Front Chin Spoiler is the latest item to be released in our NXT Generation accessory line.

Our front bumper chin spoiler features genuine carbon fiber contrition that adds much style with a show quality finish and is a direct replacement of your plastic OEM chin spoiler.  California Pony Cars/// only uses top grade materials when producing any of our products that will insure a show quality look and long product life.


Features
-Made of premium-quality 3K 2x2 Twill carbon fiber.
-Lightweight Vacuum infused.
-Durable high gloss finish with UV protection.
-No modifications necessary.
-Straight forward install.
-OEM style and fitment
-Paintable
-Installs using all factory hardware.

Please Note: This part fits 2016-2018 Focus RS models Only.

MSRP: $699.95

View online: http://calponycars.com/2012-2014-ford-focus/1045-2016-201...

About California Pony Cars: CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production" quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness, and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars  become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com .

Contact
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
End
Source:
Email:***@calponycars.com Email Verified
Tags:Focus Chin Spoiler, Chin Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Spoiler
Industry:Automotive
Location:Riverside - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
California Pony Cars PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share