2016-2018 Ford Focus RS Carbon Fiber Chin Spoiler
Want to Stand Out from the Crowd? Then take a look at our NXT Generation 2016-18 Ford Focus RS Carbon Fiber Chin Spoiler!
California Pony Cars/// proudly announces another high quality and cutting-edge accessory for the popular 2016-2018 Ford Focus RS. This OEM style 2016-2018 Ford Focus RS Carbon Fiber Front Chin Spoiler is the latest item to be released in our NXT Generation accessory line.
Our front bumper chin spoiler features genuine carbon fiber contrition that adds much style with a show quality finish and is a direct replacement of your plastic OEM chin spoiler. California Pony Cars/// only uses top grade materials when producing any of our products that will insure a show quality look and long product life.
Features
-Made of premium-quality 3K 2x2 Twill carbon fiber.
-Lightweight Vacuum infused.
-Durable high gloss finish with UV protection.
-No modifications necessary.
-Straight forward install.
-OEM style and fitment
-Paintable
-Installs using all factory hardware.
Please Note: This part fits 2016-2018 Focus RS models Only.
MSRP: $699.95
View online: http://calponycars.com/
About California Pony Cars: CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
