Tech Entrepreneur Phil Trubey Makes Sizeable Investment in CureMatch
The investment comes on the heels of San Diego Venture Group's selection of CureMatch as a venture-ready company
SAN DIEGO - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- CureMatch, a digital health company that guides oncologists in the selection of advanced cancer therapies, today announced that Phil Trubey had joined a team of investors as part of a bridge round to Series A financing.
Phil Trubey founded Websense, Inc. (now Forcepoint), a global leader in protecting organizations from the cyber-attacks and data theft. Websense was acquired by Raytheon in 2015 for $1.8 billion.
CureMatch is the only company to offer a report that guides oncologists in the selection of personalized combination therapies, using supercomputing and the latest discoveries in genomics and proteomics. CureMatch analyzes more than 4.5 million different drug combinations to find and rank the most advanced cancer treatments, customized specifically for the individual patient. The resulting report provides actionable knowledge and insight to the oncologist, facilitating the use of genomics in cancer treatment.
"I've been following CureMatch's remarkable progress over the past several months, and am very impressed by their team and their unique technology,"
"Phil and I both started web companies in San Diego from scratch, and both went public," stated CureMatch CEO Blaise Barrelet, who founded the web analytics industry pioneer WebSideStory, which had a successful IPO in 2004. "We both believe that CureMatch has the potential to be bigger than WebSideStory and Websense."
Phil Trubey joins other seed investors in CureMatch, including Mike Norman (San Diego Supercomputer Center), Susan Tharp (NCSA Mosaic), Analytics Ventures, Hera Fund, Blaise Barrelet (CureMatch), and many others.
CureMatch was recently selected by the San Diego Venture Group as one of its 2017 Cool Companies. SDVG's list of Cool Companies are those determined to be "venture-ready"
CureMatch will be showcased at the SDVG Cool Companies Reception on June 15 and at Startup Week's Friday Night Startup Festival on June 23. CureMatch will also be present at RESI San Diego on June 19 and the BIO International Convention (http://convention.bio.org/)
About CureMatch
CureMatch™, Inc., based in San Diego, is a digital health company focused on personalized medicine and combination therapy in oncology. Combination therapy has been used effectively in the treatment of other diseases, such as HIV/AIDS, and is considered by many to be the future of cancer treatment. CureMatch's report guides oncologists in the selection of combinations of cancer drugs that are personalized for individual patients, based on the molecular profile of the patient's own tumor. The CureMatch technology enables oncologists to select from millions of advanced cancer treatment options by providing actionable knowledge and insight to the oncologist. For more information, visit www.curematch.com
