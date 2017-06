Rebel Networks adds Second Data center in the Greater Toronto Area

Rebel Networks continues to expand with new Data Center in Mississauga

-- Rebel Networks today announced that it would be adding a second data center in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Currently Rebel Networks main data center is located at 151 Front Street, Toronto on the 8Floor. The new facility will be located in Mississauga and will house a secondary backup server farm, as well as a new managed cloud pool. The facility with have multi strand fiber, clean power from multiple grids, as well as backup generators. Rebel Networks will open the new facility for customers starting on September 1, 2017. It will offer all the same services that are available at 151 Front. Street.Rebel Networks is a leading provider of outsourced Managed cloud solutions such as Cloud Hosting, VPS Hosting, Virtual and Dedicated Servers, Both with full managed and self-managed options. Rebel Networks also provides cloud back up and file sharing services, cloud shared hosting, as well as advanced DNS services. Rebel Networks deploys secure, scalable, high performance business solutions to customers ranging from small, emerging businesses, to large, enterprise corporations. For more information visit: www.REBELNETWORKS.com