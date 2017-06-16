News By Tag
DigiDyer Productions' "Missy Stevens" Documentary To Premiere On CPTV June 24th
The documentary created and produced by the Litchfield County-based DigiDyer Productions' titled "Missy Stevens, The Spirit, and Technique of Painting with Thread", will air for the first time on Connecticut Public Television on Saturday, June 24th
The documentary provides in-depth insights into the nationally acclaimed fiber artist and Washington, Connecticut resident Missy Stevens and premiered to the public in June of 2016 when it was shown at the Gunn Museum in Washington. In April 2017, the film was screened again at the Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury, Connecticut, with Mr. Dyer in attendance at both events.
"There is so much to tell, hear and experience about the exceptional talents of Missy Stevens," commented Dyer. "The spectacular colors, intricate detailing, and fascinating stories that each thread painting provides for the observer is truly fascinating and intriguing. Personally, I found something spiritually mysterious about the way each piece invites me to look closer. The questions for me were not only about how she makes each piece but where does she get these incredible ideas. This film provides a personal and intimate exploration of Missy Stevens and her wide-ranging sources of inspiration but also explains her artistic technique."
Missy Stevens' thread paintings are highly distinctive one-of-a-kind embroideries known for their rich color and playful spirit. Throughout DigiDyer Productions' documentary, Ms. Stevens explains her discovery of the punch-needle and how she uses this intricate skill to create her fine artworks. DigiDyer Productions' film provides an exceptional exploration of how her spiritual journey has been a primary source of inspiration for her beautiful imagery that connects her and observers of her works with nature and a sense of purpose.
Ms. Stevens proclaims that she, "fell in love with the beautiful stitching the punch needle produced and was introduced to shamanism all in the same year, 27 years ago. As each pursuit fed the other, my art and spirit blossomed."
Through the past nearly three decades, Missy Stevens' nationally award-winning thread paintings have been exhibited in solo and group exhibitions in galleries and museums throughout the United States, including the Aldrich Museum of Contemporary Art in Ridgefield; St. Louis Art Museum in St. Louis, Missouri; Society for Contemporary Crafts in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania;
Rusty Dyer contacted CPTV in July 2016 and began conversations to premier the film on their public broadcast station in 2017.
DigiDyer Productions was launched by Rusty Dyer twenty years ago in 1997 in his home state of Connecticut as an adjunct to his freelance career that he established and was growing in Washington, D.C. The full-service video production company offers services that range from scriptwriting, storytelling, research, creative development to producing and directing, graphic design, photography and cinematography, editing and post-production.
"Our comparatively small production company offers big results through our full gamut of services plus our highly-personalized attention to the needs and visions of our clients," stated Dyer. "We are budget-minded in the services we recommend to our clients, and we pride ourselves on anticipating and fulfilling the creative thoughts and needs of each client."
DigiDyer Productions creates and produces videos for corporations, broadcast spots and full-length documentaries such as this "Missy Stevens" film, promotions, marketing and sales, event coverage, recruiting and fundraising, online and social media, training and education, video news releases, sizzle reels plus legal depositions.
Many clients comment that Rusty Dyer offers technical skills in design, motion graphics, shooting, lighting, and editing with a highly creative and empathetic approach to his productions. Yale University's Lindsey Holaday, Office of Public Affairs, commented, "I worked with Rusty Dyer for 10 years on a multitude of projects including websites, in-house films, and major, nationally-aired programs. He is a gifted artist. His use of color and innovative graphic design made every project, big or small, into a work of art. Rusty is a pleasure to work with, invariably professional."
To learn more about DigiDyer Productions, visit http://digidyer.com or contact Rusty Dyer directly at info@digidyer.com or 203-525-6539 or 860-283-1105. More program details are available at CPTV: https://cptv.org/
Rusty Dyer
203-525-6539
info@digidyer.com
