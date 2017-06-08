 
News By Tag
* Trusts Estates
* Estate Planning
* Document Drafting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Melbourne
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Alaska Governor Recognizes InterActive Legal Co-Founder

Governor Bill Walker cites contributions by Jonathan Blattmachr
 
 
Alaska Governor's Letter to Jonathan Blatmachr
Alaska Governor's Letter to Jonathan Blatmachr
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Trusts Estates
Estate Planning
Document Drafting

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Melbourne - Florida - US

MELBOURNE, Fla. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- InterActive Legal founding partner, Jonathan Blattmachr (https://interactivelegal.com/aboutUs-Jonathan-Blattmachr.php) has been recognized by Alaska Governor Bill Walker for contributions to that state's vibrant trust and estate industry.  Mr. Blattmachr, who is Editor-in-Chief & Co-Author of Wealth Transfer Planning™, the flagship software solution for trusts and estates attorneys offered by InterActive Legal (http://www.interactivelegal.com/), received a surprise letter from the Alaska Governor just days ago.  In it, the Governor lauds Mr. Blattmachr for his expertise in assisting with legislation responsible for the Alaska Trust Act, which is celebrating its 20-year anniversary.

"Your efforts were instrumental in the passage of this legislation and the benefits it has created for Alaska," the Governor wrote.  "As a result, Alaska has been a leader in the realm of self-settled trusts, opt-in community property trusts, a tiered scheduled for life insurance premium tax, and trust decanting legislation."

The Alaska Governor's letter pays homage to Mr. Blattmachr's career devotion to the trusts and estates industry, where Mr. Blattmachr has become a nationwide household name for his achievements as a niche expert.  The same dedication and expertise are found in the language contained in the automated documents used by subscribers to InterActive Legal, the company that Mr. Blattmachr co-founded with Texas estate planning attorney, Michael L.  Graham.

InterActive Legal (https://interactivelegal.com/index.php), headquartered in Melbourne, FL is a leading provider of software solutions and practice development initiatives to the estate planning, elder law, and special needs planning legal community nationwide.  InterActive Legal's automated document drafting suites (https://vimeo.com/193940351) helps legal practitioners in this arena make quantum gains in efficiencies and accuracy, thus enabling them to better represent the needs of their clients.



Media Contact
InterActive Legal
Matthew Tove- Dir. Marketing/Sales
(321) 252-0100
***@interactivelegal.com
End
Source:
Email:***@interactivelegal.com Email Verified
Tags:Trusts Estates, Estate Planning, Document Drafting
Industry:Legal
Location:Melbourne - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share