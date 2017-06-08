News By Tag
Alaska Governor Recognizes InterActive Legal Co-Founder
Governor Bill Walker cites contributions by Jonathan Blattmachr
"Your efforts were instrumental in the passage of this legislation and the benefits it has created for Alaska," the Governor wrote. "As a result, Alaska has been a leader in the realm of self-settled trusts, opt-in community property trusts, a tiered scheduled for life insurance premium tax, and trust decanting legislation."
The Alaska Governor's letter pays homage to Mr. Blattmachr's career devotion to the trusts and estates industry, where Mr. Blattmachr has become a nationwide household name for his achievements as a niche expert. The same dedication and expertise are found in the language contained in the automated documents used by subscribers to InterActive Legal, the company that Mr. Blattmachr co-founded with Texas estate planning attorney, Michael L. Graham.
InterActive Legal (https://interactivelegal.com/
Media Contact
InterActive Legal
Matthew Tove- Dir. Marketing/Sales
(321) 252-0100
***@interactivelegal.com
