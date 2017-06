Alaska Governor Recognizes InterActive Legal Co-Founder

Governor Bill Walker cites contributions by Jonathan Blattmachr

-- InterActive Legal founding partner, Jonathan Blattmachr (https://interactivelegal.com/aboutUs-Jonathan-Blattmachr.php)has been recognized by Alaska Governor Bill Walker for contributions to that state's vibrant trust and estate industry. Mr. Blattmachr, who is Editor-in-Chief & Co-Author of Wealth Transfer Planning™, the flagship software solution for trusts and estates attorneys offered by InterActive Legal (http://www.interactivelegal.com/), received a surprise letter from the Alaska Governor just days ago. In it, the Governor lauds Mr. Blattmachr for his expertise in assisting with legislation responsible for the Alaska Trust Act, which is celebrating its 20-year anniversary.the Governor wrote.The Alaska Governor's letter pays homage to Mr. Blattmachr's career devotion to the trusts and estates industry, where Mr. Blattmachr has become a nationwide household name for his achievements as a niche expert. The same dedication and expertise are found in the language contained in the automated documents used by subscribers to InterActive Legal, the company that Mr. Blattmachr co-founded with Texas estate planning attorney, Michael L. Graham.InterActive Legal ( https://interactivelegal.com/ index.php ), headquartered in Melbourne, FL is a leading provider of software solutions and practice development initiatives to the estate planning, elder law, and special needs planning legal community nationwide. InterActive Legal's automated document drafting suites ( https://vimeo.com/ 193940351 ) helps legal practitioners in this arena make quantum gains in efficiencies and accuracy, thus enabling them to better represent the needs of their clients.