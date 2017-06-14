 
June 2017
OrangeWave Solutions Announces Focus on Providing Clio and QuickBooks Online Software

 
 
SALT LAKE CITY - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Press Release: OrangeWave Solutions Announces Focus on Providing Clio and QuickBooks Online Software for Law Firm's Industry.
Cloud solutions continue to evolve and is helping many industries move forward with this type of services, OrangeWave Solutions has announced a new major initiative designed to support companies within the Law Firm's industries. We are aiming to provide efficient, secure and better business financial reports to help them enable the long term success of growing their practice.

This will help position OrangeWave Solutions, a QuickBooks Online Certified ProAdvisor and Clio Product Pro Certified, as a leader in providing Cloud-Based services to Law Firm's across the country, this new initiative will broaden OrangeWave Solutions target market to a new vertical. This initiative is to help an industry that has been using legacy systems for many years and that are in need of new tools that can help them increase their bottom line, time tracking, matter management, track invoice, organize expenses and maintain a high level of security.

As a company we have made a conscious decision to focus our resources and talents to this large industry, Law Firms need better operational transparency that can help them improved visibility with a solution that can be flexible yet highly secure in the cloud.

OrangeWave Solutions had success within this market, earlier this year they signed Keen Law offices, a Law Firm that offers a wide variety of practice areas as Immigration, Visas and many other services for their clients.

About OrangeWave Solutions

OrangeWave Solutions offers accounting bookkeeping and payroll services to small and midsize companies and we are QuickBooks Online Certified ProAdvisors and Clio Product Pro Certified, OrangeWave Solutions cloud delivery enables effective implementations for companies across the U.S.

Media Contact:

Admin, Marketing Coordinator

OrangeWave Solutions

www.orangewavesolutions.com

801-210-1009

info@orangewavesolutions.com

Nathan Smith
***@orangewavesolutions.com
Page Updated Last on: Jun 14, 2017
