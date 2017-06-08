 
Toll Brothers offers "last chance" for a new home in The Enclave at McKay Shores

The luxury home builder has two move-in ready homes available.
 
 
Bellvue Country Manor
Bellvue Country Manor
 
BROOMFIELD, Colo. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Toll Brothers has made it easy for prospective home buyers who are looking for a new home in its popular community The Enclave at McKay Shores. The luxury home builder has two move-in-ready homes that will be available in early fall, complete with front landscaping and beautiful upgrades selected.

Nearing sell-out, The Enclave at McKay Shores is adjacent to McKay Lake and combines exceptional affordability with a convenient location unmatched in Broomfield for new luxury homes.

"Our residents enjoy the small town atmosphere of this community with homes surrounded by more than nine acres of community open space, parks, and scenic walking and biking trails," says Marie Bryant, sales manager. Shopping, dining and parks are all within walking distance.

The new move-in ready homes are both two-story homes--the 2,746-sq.-ft. Bellevue Country Manor and the 3,004-sq.-ft. Yuma Country Manor.

The Bellevue has 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, and a 3-car split garage. The home also features two covered patios; a two-story great room and foyer; a study; an elegant master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and elegant bath, and much more. It is priced at $667,981.

The Yuma has 4 bedrooms with a first floor master bedroom, 2-1/2 baths, a 3-car tandem garage, and a rear-covered patio. The home also features an enlarged, walk-out lower level (on the last home site available for a walk-out), gourmet kitchen with quartz and granite, a two-story great room, and much more. It is priced at $713,098.

For more information, visit QuickDeliveryHomes.com (https://www.tollbrothers.com/luxury-homes-for-sale/Colora...).

To visit the sales office for The Enclave at McKay Shores (http://www.tollbrothers.com/CO/The_Enclave_at_McKay_Shores), take the 136th Avenue Exit from I-25. Go west on 136th Avenue for 1.2 miles to N. Quivas Street. Proceed north on Quivas and take the first right. Proceed to the model home and sales office at 13628 Pecos Loop. For more information, call 303-452-5173.

About Toll Brothers

An award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, Toll Brothers embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* In 2015, the Company was named one of America's Most Trusted Home Builders™† by Lifestory Research. Toll Brothers was also honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

