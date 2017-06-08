News By Tag
International Designer Callie Tein Makes Appearance in Savannah Shop
International Wedding Dress Designer Callie Tein Visits Savannah to Celebrate Modern Trousseau's One Year Anniversary
During her visit, the Australian-born designer met with brides at the Broughton Street bridal shop to collaborate on custom created designs for their big day. Tein was the selected designer for the Russo Turner wedding that took place at the beginning of the year. She met with Cecilia Russo Turner during her visit.
"It was lovely to see Callie again after the wedding frenzy had settled down," said Turner. "I had so many compliments on my dress, and the detailed design elements Callie included to make my gown one-of-a-kind. I can't thank her enough for the extraordinary job she did."
Tein loves the luxury of working with fine French and Italian laces, imported silks, and delicate beadwork, and takes great care in selecting the fabrics that bring her 2-dimensional sketches to life.
She studied fashion design at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. She has been featured during New York Bridal Week and in a variety of print publications including Martha Stewart Weddings, Alexa, Inside Weddings, Style Me Pretty, Manhattan Bride, Town & Country Weddings, Charleston Weddings and others.
"I was thrilled to be able to spend a weekend in Savannah and meet with brides, designing their dream gown," said Tein. "A woman's wedding day should be magical and everything she ever imagined it would be. My goal is to create a wearable work of art for each and every bride."
Modern Trousseau, 22 E. Broughton St., is celebrating their first anniversary. The shop is open for appointments from Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 912.201.1930 or visit https://moderntrousseauga.com
ABOUT MODERN TROUSSEAU SAVANNAH
The distinctive designs of Modern Trousseau are the romantic creations of Australian-born designer Callie Tein. The hallmark of Modern Trousseau is customization. Each bridal design may be modified to suit a bride's individual style with a range of custom selections to choose from, including color accents, trimmings, skirt shapes and strap selections, along with the ability to mix and match styles. Modern Trousseau bridal gowns are designed and made in the U.S. and are available at 42 locations across 23 states and five countries.
Modern Trousseau Savannah is located at 22 E. Broughton St. The shop is open for appointments from Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 912.201.1930 or visit https://moderntrousseauga.com
