News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Desert Ridge Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Local History Titles
Local authors will be available to sign copies of local history books
Local authors will be available to sign copies of local history books
The Desert Ridge Barnes & Noble will be hosting a local author book signing on Saturday, June 24th at 2:00 p.m. G.G. George, author of The Arizona State Fair and Phoenix's Greater Encanto-Palmcroft Neighborhood, and Nicole Underwood and Greg Esser, authors of Phoenix's Roosevelt Row will be available to sign copies of their local history books. Stop by to get your copies signed!
The Arizona State Fair
The diverse and glorious story of the Arizona State Fair is vividly portrayed here with images from the territorial days to the present. The state fairgrounds occupy 80 acres in the heart of Phoenix, and neighborhoods listed on the National Register of Historic Places surround it on all four sides. From illuminating the abundance of agricultural and mineral riches prior to statehood to administering programs during the Great Depression and from providing a facility for defense during World War II to being a magnificent resource for Hurricane Katrina evacuees, the fair, which is in its 112th year of existence, and its fairgrounds have always mattered to Arizonans.
Phoenix's Greater Encanto-Palmcroft Neighborhood
The Encanto-Palmcroft neighborhood in central Phoenix was created in the twilight of the "City Beautiful Movement," a philosophy that supported beautiful surroundings to promote moral and social order. Palmcroft was developed in 1927 by prominent Phoenix booster Dwight B. Heard and William G. Hartranft, father of the Phoenix parks system. Encanto, "The Enchanting,"
Phoenix's Roosevelt Row, Arizona
The nationally recognized Roosevelt Row Artists' District in downtown Phoenix originated during the platting of the Churchill Addition in 1888, when fewer than 4,000 people called the city home. The Evans and Churchill Additions enjoyed vibrant, walkable mixed-use growth until the suburban sprawl of the 1950s pulled people and resources away from the downtown city core. Significant decline fell upon the area for decades, until artists began to imagine new possibilities in the 1990s. Few urban areas in the United States have undergone such rapid and dramatic revitalization as Roosevelt Row. In 2000, the area's affordability attracted artists who began to transform underutilized structures and vacant lots into a vibrant, diverse, welcoming community. Iconic events, live music, unique performances, and temporary public art have made it one of the largest monthly art walks in the county, and USA Today recently named Roosevelt Row "one of the ten best city arts districts" in the country.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
21001 N. Tatum Blvd. Suite 42
Phoenix, AZ 85050
When: Saturday, June 24th, 2017; 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse