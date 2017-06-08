News By Tag
Natural Upcycling's Vision is Expanding to the East
Natural Upcycling is experienced in food waste collection with leading businesses such as Wegmans Food Markets as well as major university and foodservice customers. Former Empire Zero customers should expect to receive the same timely and dedicated collection service from Natural Upcycling. Moreover, NU uses an efficient collection system that allows customers to retain food scrap bins on-site, where totes are cleaned and sanitized upon collection, eliminating any odor or pest issues. This system will be rolled out in the former Empire Zero territory in the coming months.
Through its acquisition of Cayuga Compost's food scraps collection business in 2016 and Empire Zero's business in 2017, Natural Upcycling has dramatically increased its food waste collection footprint. NU's vision is to make it easy and efficient for customers to divert food waste from landfills. This vision aligns well in western Massachusetts – where a limited food waste ban from landfills is already in place – as well as in New York, which is in line with Governor Cuomo's recently released Methane Reduction Plan. For more information on that plan, please visit: https://www.governor.ny.gov/
Natural Upcycling is based in Linwood, New York and has operations in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Ithaca metropolitan markets in New York state. NU also recently expanded into the northwest Pennsylvania, northern Virginia and Maryland regions working directly with Wegmans Food Markets. Natural Upcycling uses a combination of composting and anaerobic digestion to recycle inedible food waste, with a tailored approach for each client.
More information on NU may be found at: www.naturalupcycling.com.
